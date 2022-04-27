Tothapuri: Jaggesh, Aditi Prabhudeva and others are here to tickle your funnybones

All fired up after watching 'The Kashmir Files'? Then here’s a movie that will cool you down. Moreover, it’s the season of mangoes. And the film will further heighten your joys not just with its title, but also with its content as mentioned above.

'Tothapuri', starring comedy king Jaggesh and directed by Vijay Prasad who is known for his superhit rib-tickling films, has already received a lot of praise from audiences across the nation for its unique content. A pan-Indian Kannada film which has comedy at its core is indeed a matter of pride for all Kannadigas. What’s more, to have dialogues that are meme-worthy and at the same time elicit immense laughter from the audience is achievement unlocked indeed. And that is exactly what director Vijay Prasad has managed to do with this film.

Adding to the allure of the film is the fact that pan-India star Kiccha Sudeepa released the trailer of 'Tothapuri'. And this has led to a lot of curiosity around the film. The visuals in the movie have moved everyone to such an extent that fans around the nation are talking about 'Tothapuri'. The dialogues in the film are so powerful and content-oriented that they are capable of immense impact on the audience.

Vijay Prasad believes that films are an incredible medium to initiate change in society and 'Tothapuri' has all the signs of doing that.

Produced by KA Suresh, the film stars Daali Dhananjay, Aditi Prabhudeva, Dattanna, Suman Ranganath, Veena Sundar and Hema Dutt amongst others in prominent roles. Anoop Seelin has scored the music while Niranjan Babu has done the camerawork.

