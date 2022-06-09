Top 5 Tamil movies on OTT | Photo: Unsplash

Watching movies has been proven to boost the mental health of humans. Using your leisure to get immersed in a movie enhances your mood. It could also be a source of relaxation and motivation for individuals.

These benefits are some of the reasons OTT platforms like Aha have exploded in popularity in recent years. This factor has also led to a positive correlation in the viewership of Indians who watch online movies and have subscribed to OTT websites.

Certain Tamil movies get viewers glued to the screen. These movies that stand out are in the hundreds, but the top five will be shared here for you to consider watching.

The Best Five Tamil Movies

Here are the best five Tamil movies:

Jai Bhim

Everyone loves to watch a movie based on true events because of the originality of the content. Jai Bhim is one of the best Tamil movies in this category.

Jai Bhim was launched on Amazon Prime Video, and the key actor is Suriya. It follows the plot of a prominent individual, Chandru, who steps up for the locals and becomes the de facto leader of the oppressed.

Jai Bhim is characterized by stellar acting, an interesting story, and solid directing.

Sarpatta Parambarai

Sarpatta Parambarai is a movie based on sports in the late 20th century. It follows a conflict between two settlements that eventually resort to boxing fights. The fights in the ring were reportedly real. The actors had been trained before the shooting of the movie. Many Indians watch movies online such as this.

Netrikann

Netrikann follows the story of an ex-security officer who plays the role of a blind woman. She’s courted by a sex offender and has to uncover an abduction case. This popular movie on OTT platforms directed by Milind Rau, is dotted with superb acting performances.

Mandela

Mandela starts as uninteresting in the first few minutes. However, viewers begin to get mesmerized once the sensational acting by Yogi Babu and Sheela Rajkumar kicks in. The plot centers on a character who is rejected at every corner of society. Many Indians who watch online movies can relate to this movie.

Thittam Irandhu

Thittam Irandhu’s story follows the relationship between a policewoman and a budding actor. The policewoman’s best friend gets missing, and the truth gets exposed in the search to find her friend. Aishwarya Rajesh had an outstanding performance in this movie as the protagonist.

Conclusion

The demand for Indian movies on OTT platforms has skyrocketed. The top Tamil movies on OTT in 2021 include Jai Bhim, Sarpatta Parambarai, Mandela, Netrikann, and Thittam Irandhu. The tamil movie industry has been growing rapidly and we are excited to see what it has in store for us!