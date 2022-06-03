e-Paper Get App

Reviver trailer from Window Seat draws applause from fans

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 10:32 AM IST
Sheetal Shetty is fast gearing up with preparations to release her film Window Seat. And a major step in this direction is releasing the reviver trailer starring leading man Nirup Bhandari. The team began promoting the release of this trailer on social

media and it was called Raghu’s Secret. The trailer opens with Nirup Bhandari on a train by the window and narrating a small story. It talks about him and how he’s on the train so many times and how it has witnessed his highs and lows. Nirup plays a boy who is from Shimoga and is on a train with his head bandaged and it seems as though he’s recalling his life’s journey.

Window Seat meanwhile has been directed by Sheetal Shetty whose debut film this is. It also has leading ladies Amrutha Iyengar and Sanjana Anand. Window Seat is a story of a musician who has a window seat on the journey home, by train. Touted to be a romantic thriller, the film also has elements of mystery and thrill added to it. It has been produced by Jack Manju. The film’s trailer will release on June 6.

