Ram Gopal Varma hails Kichcha Sudeepa's 'Vikrant Rona', calls it 'marvellous'

Kichcha Sudeepa’s highly anticipated film ‘Vikrant Rona’ has been making huge waves before its release. Now that its teaser has been revealed, the audience and the reviewers are excited for the film.

The critics are confident that the film is expected to rule the box office. Adding more to this, Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma appreciated the film.

“Had the good fortune to see some 3D footage of @KicchaSudeep ‘s #VikrantRona directed by @anupsbhandari ..And I must say it’s looking NEXT LEVEL ..ABSOLUTELY MARVELLOUS …Can’t wait to see full film on July 28th," he wrote.

Zee Studios, had announced its next mega venture, pan world 3D film with Shalini Artss – ‘Vikrant Rona’, starring Kichcha Sudeepa as the lead protagonist along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

The pan world 3D film will release in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 03:16 PM IST