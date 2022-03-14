'Radhe Shyam' rakes in Rs 150 crore in 3 days, becomes the most profitable venture for the makers

The huge anticipation, curiosity and buzz surrounding filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar’s latest release ‘Radhe Shyam’ has certainly made it one of the most profitable ventures for the makers of the magnum opus, even before its grand release.

The humongous craze for the movie has resulted into it making huge money from its non-theatrical rights including satellite, digital and music. The love story with a twist has fetched its makers a whopping amount before it hit the screens.

If sources are to be believed, the movie has fetched its makers a whopping amount of Rs 200 crore just from the satellite and digital rights before it hit the screens.

Not just that, the movie that sees Prabhas and Pooja Hegde sharing the screen space for the first time has earned Rs 151 crore gross in just 3 days, making it a super profitable venture for the makers.

For the first time ever, Prabhas is seen in the role of a palmist in a film where the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice as the narrator, coupled with top notch special effects, scenic visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad add a magical touch to the chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, and released on March 11 worldwide.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 05:41 PM IST