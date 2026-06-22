Youthville Opens 10th Property In Pune's Kiwale, Targets 15,000 Beds By 2030 | Sourced

Youthville marked a major milestone with the inauguration of its 10th premium student housing property at Kiwale, Pune, strengthening its position as one of Western India’s fastest-growing student housing and co-living brands.

The new property was inaugurated by Mr and Mrs Krishnakumar Goyal, Chairman & Managing Director of Kohinoor Group, in the presence of educational leaders, industry stakeholders and the Youthville leadership team.

With this launch, Youthville now operates 10 properties with over 2,000 beds across Pune’s key educational hubs. The company also announced its long-term expansion plan to scale up to 15,000 operational beds across Pune and Mumbai by 2030.

Founded by Vineet Goyal and Rupesh Mittal, Youthville aims to transform student accommodation by offering hospitality-inspired living spaces that go beyond traditional hostels. Each property provides fully furnished rooms along with amenities such as meals, Wi-Fi, housekeeping, laundry, fitness facilities, study lounges, CCTV surveillance and biometric access.

The founders said the vision is to create safe, community-driven environments that support academic and personal growth. They added that the rising demand for organised student housing reflects changing expectations of students and parents, who now seek integrated living experiences.

Youthville said its expansion plan will help address the growing demand for quality student accommodation in major education hubs.