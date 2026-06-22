Pune Crime Branch Seizes 3 Country-Made Pistols, Arrests 3 In Kesnand | Representational photo

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Pune City Crime Branch conducted a major operation in the Ladba Vasti area of Kesnand and seized three country-made pistols along with five live cartridges. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case, while a fourth accused was already in police custody. A case has been registered against all four at the Wagholi Police Station.

The action stemmed from an ongoing investigation into an arms-related case registered at Parvati Police Station. During questioning, accused Shaikh Ahmed alias Billu Sayyed revealed that Vaibhav Adagale and Akash alias Gaja More had allegedly procured country-made firearms from Madhya Pradesh.

Acting on this information, the Anti-Extortion Cell laid a trap in the Ladba Vasti locality of Kesnand and apprehended Vaibhav Raghunath Adagale (23), a resident of Kesnand, Akash alias Gaja Ashok More (19), a resident of Vadgaon Sheri, and Suraj Vijay Kaknale (26), a resident of Wagholi.

During the operation, police recovered three country-made pistols and five live cartridges from the accused. The seized weapons have been sent for further examination.

Police officials said that further investigation is underway to trace the source of the firearms and uncover the larger supply network involved in the illegal arms trade. The Crime Branch is also probing possible links between the accused and other criminal activities in the region.