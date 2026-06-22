 Pune: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹11 Lakh By Man Claiming His Brother Was Police Commissioner
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Pune: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹11 Lakh By Man Claiming His Brother Was Police Commissioner

The complainant, Mahadev Sakharam Pawar (63), a resident of Yerawada, has lodged a complaint at the Yerawada Police Station. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against Vincent John Muntode (60), a resident of Lohegaon

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, June 22, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
Pune: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹11 Lakh By Man Claiming His Brother Was Police Commissioner
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A case of cheating has come to light in Pune, where a retired senior citizen was allegedly defrauded of ₹11 lakh by a man who falsely claimed that his brother was serving as a Police Commissioner and promised government jobs in the Railway and Police departments.

The complainant, Mahadev Sakharam Pawar (63), a resident of Yerawada, has lodged a complaint at the Yerawada Police Station. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against Vincent John Muntode (60), a resident of Lohegaon.

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According to police, the accused assured Pawar that he could secure government jobs for his son in the Railway and Police departments. Under this pretext, he allegedly collected ₹5 lakh in cash and an additional ₹6 lakh through bank transfers made to his own account and that of his wife.

However, despite the passage of considerable time, no job materialised. When Pawar sought a refund of the money, the accused allegedly avoided returning the amount, leading the complainant to realise that he had been cheated.

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The case is being investigated by Police Sub-Inspector Kundan Satre under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Anjum Bagwan. Police are probing the matter to determine whether more people may have fallen victim to a similar fraud.

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