Pune: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹11 Lakh By Man Claiming His Brother Was Police Commissioner

Youth Posing As College Student Conned Flyers Outside Mumbai Airport, Police Warn Passengers | File Photo

A case of cheating has come to light in Pune, where a retired senior citizen was allegedly defrauded of ₹11 lakh by a man who falsely claimed that his brother was serving as a Police Commissioner and promised government jobs in the Railway and Police departments.

The complainant, Mahadev Sakharam Pawar (63), a resident of Yerawada, has lodged a complaint at the Yerawada Police Station. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against Vincent John Muntode (60), a resident of Lohegaon.

According to police, the accused assured Pawar that he could secure government jobs for his son in the Railway and Police departments. Under this pretext, he allegedly collected ₹5 lakh in cash and an additional ₹6 lakh through bank transfers made to his own account and that of his wife.

However, despite the passage of considerable time, no job materialised. When Pawar sought a refund of the money, the accused allegedly avoided returning the amount, leading the complainant to realise that he had been cheated.

The case is being investigated by Police Sub-Inspector Kundan Satre under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Anjum Bagwan. Police are probing the matter to determine whether more people may have fallen victim to a similar fraud.