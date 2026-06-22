FDA Crackdown Triggers Rush For Food Licences In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad; 9,000 Applications Received | Pixabay

A renewed enforcement drive by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has prompted thousands of food business operators across Pune district to apply for mandatory food registrations and licences.

According to official data, nearly 9,000 applications were received by the FDA across the Pune region as of June 19. The surge follows the appointment of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, whose administration has intensified inspections and action against food establishments operating without valid licences.

Of the total applications, around 450 were received from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area, 1,100 from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, and 2,400 from rural parts of Pune district. Officials said the remaining applications were received from other parts of the region. However, 450 applications from the PCMC area, 1,100 from PMC, and 2,400 from rural Pune are still pending approval.

The sharp increase indicates that food vendors, restaurants, home-based food businesses and tiffin service operators are moving quickly to comply with food safety regulations amid stricter enforcement.

Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, small food businesses, including home kitchens, tiffin centres and commercial establishments with an annual turnover of up to ₹1.5 crore, are required to obtain a basic food registration. The registration carries an annual fee of ₹100 and is automatically approved if all documents are in order. Applications with discrepancies are forwarded to food safety officials for verification.

Businesses with an annual turnover between ₹1.5 crore and ₹50 crore, including medium-sized manufacturers, hotels, restaurants and food traders, must obtain a State Food Licence. The annual fee ranges from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000, and the premises are inspected by food safety officers before approval.

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Large food businesses with an annual turnover exceeding ₹50 crore, import-export firms, e-commerce food operators and companies operating in multiple states are required to obtain a Central Food Licence issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The annual fee for the licence is ₹7,500.

For years, many small food establishments operated without renewing licences or completing the required registration due to limited enforcement. However, the ongoing inspection drive has led to a significant rise in compliance across the district.

Officials believe the increased number of applications reflects greater awareness among food business operators as well as the impact of stricter monitoring. At the same time, the FDA now faces the challenge of processing the large volume of applications while ensuring timely approvals and maintaining food safety standards across the region.