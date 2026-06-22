Pune: Encroachments At PMPML Bus Stops Leave Commuters Fuming | FPJ Photo

While the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has announced plans to modernise its infrastructure by installing smart bus shelters across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, thousands of commuters continue to face another major challenge -- rampant encroachment around bus stops by illegal hawkers and unauthorised parked vehicles.

According to PMPML officials, out of nearly 9,000 bus stops across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, only around 1,500 currently have shelters, leaving commuters at approximately 7,500 locations exposed to harsh weather conditions.

To improve passenger facilities, PMPML has initiated a project to install modern "smart" bus shelters and upgrade transport infrastructure. However, commuters and residents say that the problem of illegal encroachments near bus stops remains unresolved. Hawkers have allegedly occupied footpaths and spaces surrounding several PMPML bus stops, forcing passengers to wait on roads and creating safety concerns. Unauthorised parking of vehicles near bus stops further obstructs bus movement and contributes to traffic congestion.

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Areas such as Market Yard, Bibwewadi, Sinhagad Road and Kondhwa have witnessed significant encroachments around PMPML bus stops. Residents allege that despite repeated complaints, encroachers continue to return shortly after anti-encroachment drives are conducted.

"Whenever civic authorities remove the stalls, they reappear within a few days. The problem has become permanent. Passengers, senior citizens and schoolchildren are the worst affected," said Prateek More, a resident of Bibwewadi.

Another commuter, Yashraj Rathore, who travels daily from Market Yard, added, "We are forced to stand on the road because hawkers occupy the bus stop area and vehicles are parked illegally nearby. During peak hours, buses cannot even halt properly at designated stops. It creates chaos and puts passengers at risk."

Several residents have alleged that the continued presence of illegal stalls and vendors is possible due to the alleged patronage of local political leaders and civic body officials. They claim that despite authorities being aware of the encroachments, effective long-term action has not been taken.

Traffic congestion around major PMPML stops has also increased due to the combined impact of roadside vendors, parked vehicles and heavy pedestrian movement. Commuters have urged PMPML, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the traffic police to launch coordinated enforcement drives and ensure that public transport infrastructure remains free from encroachments.

Kishore Chavan, Public Relations Officer of PMPML, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "PMC has been informed regarding the issue and has been asked to take appropriate action. Meanwhile, we will also examine the matter and take action accordingly."