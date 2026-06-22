Monsoon Reaches Pune After 15-Day Pause; IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall From June 24 | File Pic

Pune: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday announced that the southwest monsoon has advanced into Pune after remaining stalled for nearly two weeks.

Weather officials said conditions have now become favourable for the monsoon to strengthen across parts of Maharashtra from June 24 onwards.

According to the IMD, the monsoon line now passes through Alibaug, Pune, Nizamabad, Dantewada, Balangir, Sundargarh, Gaya and Muzaffarpur. This marks the monsoon's further advance into the state after a prolonged pause.

Weather expert Krishnanand Hosalikar said the monsoon has become active over parts of South Konkan and western Maharashtra, including Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Pune.

He added that rainfall activity is expected to increase between June 24 and June 28 as favourable weather systems develop.

The progress of the monsoon had slowed over the past 15 days due to the combined impact of the El Niño effect, dry air intrusion and the absence of low-pressure systems. The IMD said these conditions are now easing, allowing the monsoon to move further north and into the interior parts of the state.

The expected increase in rainfall is likely to bring relief to Pune, which has witnessed humid weather and scattered pre-monsoon showers in recent days. Higher rainfall may also improve water availability and support agricultural activities across the district.