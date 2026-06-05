Pune's Wait For Rain May Soon End; Monsoon Likely To Reach Maharashtra By June 7-8 | Anand Chaini

Pune: Relief from the summer heat may soon be on the way for Pune residents as the southwest monsoon is advancing rapidly towards Maharashtra. According to forecasts and weather models of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is likely to enter the state around June 7 or 8.

Weather experts say conditions are becoming increasingly favourable for the monsoon's progress. Satellite images show a growing concentration of rain-bearing clouds along the Kerala, Karnataka and Goa coastlines. These cloud formations are gradually moving northward towards Maharashtra.

As the monsoon reaches Goa and the southern parts of the state, Pune is expected to witness a noticeable change in weather. Cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and pre-monsoon showers could begin in the coming days, while more widespread and regular rainfall is likely after the monsoon officially advances further into Maharashtra.

Recent Doppler radar observations from Kochi have also detected bands of moderate monsoon clouds, indicating that the seasonal rains are strengthening. Meteorologists believe this will help the monsoon move steadily towards the Konkan region and the interior parts of the state.

Weather experts also said that changes in weather systems over the Pacific Ocean have created favourable conditions for the monsoon to continue its journey towards India. This is expected to support the monsoon's advance over the coming days.

The IMD has stated that conditions over the central Arabian Sea, Goa, parts of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the Bay of Bengal are suitable for further monsoon progress over the next two to three days.

With the monsoon nearing Maharashtra's doorstep, farmers, businesses and residents in Pune are closely watching weather updates. If current conditions remain favourable, the city could begin experiencing the early phase of the rainy season soon after the monsoon enters the state.