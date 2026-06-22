Minor Dispute Turns Deadly: Delivery Boy Arrested For Killing Friend With Cement Block In Pune | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Pune: A 31-year-old man was allegedly murdered after a drunken argument turned violent in Pune’s Handewadi area. The Kalepadal Police arrested the accused, a delivery boy and friend of the victim, within two hours of detecting the crime.

The deceased was identified as Akash Maruti Zambare (31), a resident of Holkarwadi in Haveli tehsil. The accused, Akash alias Aatya Ashok Bharekar (31), who also lives in the same locality, has been taken into custody. The complaint was lodged by the victim’s cousin, Ravindra Jalinder Zambare (38), at Kalepadal Police Station.

About The Incident…

According to police, Zambare’s body was found at around 9 am on June 20 in an open plot opposite Green Villa Society in Handewadi.

During the investigation, police found that Zambare, a labourer, was consuming alcohol with Bharekar and another friend at an open ground owned by Tanaji Hande on the night of the incident. An argument reportedly broke out among them while they were drinking.

Accused Detained, Second On The Run…

Police said Bharekar allegedly picked up a cement block lying nearby and repeatedly attacked Zambare on the head and face. Zambare sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. After the assault, Bharekar and the third companion fled the scene.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Girisha Nimbalkar of Kalepadal Police Station said that the accused was traced and detained based on technical evidence and confidential information. During questioning, Bharekar allegedly confessed to the crime.

“The second accused involved in the case will be arrested soon. Further investigation is underway, and appropriate legal action will be taken,” Nimbalkar said.

Police are continuing their probe into the case.