‘You Don’t Own The Road’: Pune Driver & Fruit Seller Clash Over Parking In Viral Video | WATCH

‘You Don’t Own The Road’: Pune Driver & Fruit Seller Clash Over Parking In Viral Video | Video Screengrab

Pune: A video has gone viral on social media showing a clash between a car driver and a roadside fruit seller in Pune. The video shows both of them arguing about the parking choice of a car driver.

Watch Video:

According to available details, the video was shot on a road in Pune where a car driver reportedly parked his vehicle on the roadside. A fruit vendor came up to him and requested him to remove the car.

‘My Customers Face Problems…’

The car driver asked why he should remove his car when the fruit seller told him that his parking affected his customers and they wouldn't stop on the roadside to buy fruit.

This resulted in a heated debate between the driver and the vendor. The driver argued that he would park wherever he wanted and that the fruit vendor didn't own the road. The fruit vendor, however, refuted his argument and said that he did have a “right” over the usage of this road.

Whats The Broader Issue?

According to reports, the small businesses often set themselves up beside big roads in Pune to sell fruits, vegetables, clothes or other commodities. Traffic police from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have clarified that this is indeed illegal. Despite this, the people continue to sell.

People report that due to their having a smart choice on what to sell according to season, they attract many passersby who stop and buy from them. This results in traffic congestion on the road and also a dangerous situation on a road where road accidents can take place.

What Did Netizens Say?

Most netizens reacting to the video sided with the car driver who was just waiting on the roadside. Many of them pointed out the attitude the fruit seller reportedly had.

“Does he not know that what he is doing is illegal? How can you practise something not allowed like this and have the attitude of owning the place?” asked a netizen.

Another, however, said that this whole situation could have been avoided. “Dusri jagah hi laga deta bhai," noted the netizen, asking patience from the car driver and suggesting he could have parked somewhere else.