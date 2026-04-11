Heated Argument In Navi Mumbai Goes Viral As Woman Accuses Auto Driver Of Overcharging & Blocking Another Auto She Boarded - VIDEO

Navi Mumbai: A video from Navi Mumbai showing a dispute between an autorickshaw driver and a woman passenger has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place when the driver allegedly demanded Rs 200 for a trip from APMC Market to Vashi, while the normal fare is around Rs 35. Moreover, the driver also stopped another auto in an act of hooliganism.

In the video posted by indigital.marathi, an argument is seen between the auto driver and the woman as she boarded another auto, which he tried to stop. "Auto kyu roka? Mera auto kyon roka? Mujhe nahi jaane doge?" the woman is heard saying.

She also told the autodriver that she would complain to the RTO, which angered him, and he responded, "Jisko video dikhana hai dikha." In the altercation, the auto that she boarded also became hesitant to leave. Notably, the distance between the APMC Market and Vashi Sector 14 is a very short distance, typically within 1 to 2 kilometres.

Meanwhile, recently, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) had launched a crackdown on auto-rickshaw drivers at the Kolsewadi rickshaw stand in Kalyan East, taking action against dozens of offenders. The move had come after residents reported incidents of harassment involving passengers and two-wheeler riders near the stand.

According to complaints, auto drivers were allegedly engaging in high-handed behaviour, preventing private vehicles from stopping near the bridge area, especially during late hours when people arrived to drop off or pick up family members.

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