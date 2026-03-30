 Vasai-Virar: Auto Strike & Road Block Cripple Traffic, Disrupt Daily Life After Traffic Cop Assaulted Rickshaw Driver In Nalasopara
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Vasai-Virar: Auto Strike & Road Block Cripple Traffic, Disrupt Daily Life After Traffic Cop Assaulted Rickshaw Driver In Nalasopara

Tension escalated in Vasai Virar after hundreds of auto rickshaw drivers went on strike and protested outside the Tulinj Division ACP office. The agitation followed a viral video showing an alleged assault by a traffic constable. Drivers accused police of corruption and inaction, warning the protest could spread across Vasai taluka if their demands remain unmet.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Monday, March 30, 2026, 01:13 PM IST
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Vasai-Virar: Auto Strike & Road Block Cripple Traffic, Disrupt Daily Life After Rickshaw Driver Was Assaulted By Traffic Cop In 𝐍𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚 |

Tension gripped the Vasai Virar suburb on Monday morning as hundreds of auto rickshaw drivers launched a full day strike, gathering in large numbers outside the Tulinj Division ACP office. The protest disrupted daily movement in parts of the suburb, with commuters left scrambling for alternate transport options during peak hours.

Drivers demanded immediate action against police personnel, alleging repeated harassment and intimidation by traffic authorities.

Viral Video Triggers Anger Among Drivers

The agitation was triggered by a video that surfaced online, allegedly showing traffic constable Hanumant Sangle assaulting an auto driver in Nalasopara. The incident dates back to March 25 and has since fuelled widespread outrage within the rickshaw drivers’ community.

The driver, identified as Rajesh Mishra, was allegedly beaten after he questioned the constable over alleged bribe demands and corruption. Another officer, Ashok Pawar, has also been accused of involvement in the incident.

Allegations Of Corruption And Police Inaction

Protesting drivers claimed that despite multiple complaints, no FIR has been registered in the matter. They accused the police of shielding their own personnel and ignoring grievances raised by drivers.

Warning Of Wider Escalation Across Taluka

Leaders of the protest warned that if strict action is not taken soon, the agitation could intensify and spread across the entire Vasai taluka.

For now, the strike has already impacted local transport services, with uncertainty looming over how long the disruption will continue if the standoff between drivers and authorities remains unresolved.

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