Vasai-Virar: Auto Strike & Road Block Cripple Traffic, Disrupt Daily Life After Traffic Cop Assaulted Rickshaw Driver In Nalasopara

Vasai-Virar: Auto Strike & Road Block Cripple Traffic, Disrupt Daily Life After Rickshaw Driver Was Assaulted By Traffic Cop In 𝐍𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚 |

Tension gripped the Vasai Virar suburb on Monday morning as hundreds of auto rickshaw drivers launched a full day strike, gathering in large numbers outside the Tulinj Division ACP office. The protest disrupted daily movement in parts of the suburb, with commuters left scrambling for alternate transport options during peak hours.

Drivers demanded immediate action against police personnel, alleging repeated harassment and intimidation by traffic authorities.

𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐰 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬’ 𝐑𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐄𝐫𝐮𝐩𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚: 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐞 & 𝐀𝐂𝐏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐠𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲!



Tension gripped the Vasai-Virar suburb as hundreds of auto-rickshaw drivers launched a full-day strike and staged a massive protest in… pic.twitter.com/bZ8ccJUHyv — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) March 30, 2026

Viral Video Triggers Anger Among Drivers

The agitation was triggered by a video that surfaced online, allegedly showing traffic constable Hanumant Sangle assaulting an auto driver in Nalasopara. The incident dates back to March 25 and has since fuelled widespread outrage within the rickshaw drivers’ community.

The driver, identified as Rajesh Mishra, was allegedly beaten after he questioned the constable over alleged bribe demands and corruption. Another officer, Ashok Pawar, has also been accused of involvement in the incident.

Allegations Of Corruption And Police Inaction

Protesting drivers claimed that despite multiple complaints, no FIR has been registered in the matter. They accused the police of shielding their own personnel and ignoring grievances raised by drivers.

Warning Of Wider Escalation Across Taluka

Leaders of the protest warned that if strict action is not taken soon, the agitation could intensify and spread across the entire Vasai taluka.

For now, the strike has already impacted local transport services, with uncertainty looming over how long the disruption will continue if the standoff between drivers and authorities remains unresolved.

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