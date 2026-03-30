Vasai-Virar: Auto Strike & Road Block Cripple Traffic, Disrupt Daily Life After Traffic Cop Assaulted Rickshaw Driver In Nalasopara

Tension gripped the Vasai Virar suburb on Monday morning as hundreds of auto rickshaw drivers launched a full day strike, gathering in large numbers outside the Tulinj Division ACP office. The protest disrupted daily movement in parts of the suburb, with commuters left scrambling for alternate transport options during peak hours.
Drivers demanded immediate action against police personnel, alleging repeated harassment and intimidation by traffic authorities.
Viral Video Triggers Anger Among Drivers
The agitation was triggered by a video that surfaced online, allegedly showing traffic constable Hanumant Sangle assaulting an auto driver in Nalasopara. The incident dates back to March 25 and has since fuelled widespread outrage within the rickshaw drivers’ community.
The driver, identified as Rajesh Mishra, was allegedly beaten after he questioned the constable over alleged bribe demands and corruption. Another officer, Ashok Pawar, has also been accused of involvement in the incident.
Allegations Of Corruption And Police Inaction
Protesting drivers claimed that despite multiple complaints, no FIR has been registered in the matter. They accused the police of shielding their own personnel and ignoring grievances raised by drivers.
Warning Of Wider Escalation Across Taluka
Leaders of the protest warned that if strict action is not taken soon, the agitation could intensify and spread across the entire Vasai taluka.
For now, the strike has already impacted local transport services, with uncertainty looming over how long the disruption will continue if the standoff between drivers and authorities remains unresolved.
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