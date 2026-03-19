Navi Mumbai: Viral Video Alleges Auto Drivers Offering Cheap Rides To Drug & Kidnap Commuters In Kharghar

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Mumbai: A video circulating on social media has raised concerns among commuters after a man claimed that alleged cases of auto rickshaw drivers attempting to drug and abduct passengers have been reported in Kharghar over the past few days.

In the video, shared by user 'marinerguri' the man states that he had recently visited Kharghar, where an auto driver warned him about suspicious incidents involving a few rickshaw drivers. According to the claim, these drivers allegedly offer rides at unusually low fares to lure passengers.

He explains that in some instances, passengers are quoted fares significantly below the standard rate, for example, ₹40 for a journey that would typically cost around ₹80. Once the passenger boards the vehicle, the accused allegedly use chloroform or a similar substance to render them unconscious, with the intent of kidnapping.

The individual further claims that police have taken note of the situation and have already apprehended some suspects linked to such activities. However, no official confirmation or statement from the police regarding these claims was immediately available at the time of writing.

The video, which appears to be intended as a public safety warning, urges people travelling to or within Kharghar to remain cautious while using auto rickshaws. It advises commuters to be wary of unusually low fares and to verify their surroundings before boarding any vehicle.

While such claims have sparked concern online, authorities typically advise citizens to rely on verified information and avoid spreading unconfirmed reports that could cause panic. At the same time, commuters are encouraged to prioritise personal safety by opting for registered transport services, sharing travel details with family or friends, and remaining alert during their journeys.

Kharghar, a prominent node in Navi Mumbai, witnesses significant daily commuter movement, making safety concerns particularly sensitive in the area.

Officials are yet to confirm the authenticity of the claims made in the viral video. Citizens are advised to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

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