'Airport Arrival, Instant Overcharge': Mumbai's Taxi Racket Under Scrutiny | File Pic

Mumbai: Over the past few years, repeated complaints of taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers allegedly cheating passengers outside Mumbai’s international airport have raised serious concerns about passenger safety and regulation. Despite incidents involving both Indian and foreign travellers, the problem persists with limited long-term enforcement. In the most recent case, a foreign national was charged around Rs 18,000 for a taxi ride to a hotel just 400 metres from the terminal. Recent incidents also include overcharging and drivers linked to app-based aggregators accepting illegal offline bookings.

Passenger accounts and complaints over the last two to three years suggest incidents are increasing. Many victims share experiences only on social media without formal police complaints, complicating enforcement. Individual drivers are occasionally booked, but no special or sustained drive targets those cheating outside the airport. Late-night or long-haul international arrivals are especially vulnerable due to fatigue, unfamiliarity with fares, and long waits for app-based cabs — often 30 minutes or more. Regulations bar aggregator drivers from approaching passengers in designated areas; rides must go through authorised apps or prepaid counters.

Yet, unauthorised drivers exploit waits by offering rides at inflated rates — sometimes double the normal fare — and many passengers accept for quicker departures. A couple returning from Thailand was approached outside the terminal for a ride to Wadala. After agreeing on a fare, another person joined and demanded immediate payment; they paid 1,000 Thai Baht (around Rs3,300). In December 2024, an Australian NRI businessman arriving around midnight was charged Rs2,800 via a counterfeit fare app for a 10- minute trip to Vile Parle.

Another December 2024 case saw a 19-year-old student from the US charged Rs3,500 by an auto-rickshaw driver to Dadar, despite the meter showing only Rs106. In October 2024, a driver was arrested for using a tampered meter with a hidden switch to inflate fares, exposed by a viral social media video. Urich Kamath, CoConvener of the Mumbai North Central District Forum (MNCDF), has raised the issue for nearly two years, submitting multiple complaints. He alleges a nexus between certain taxi/auto-rickshaw drivers, police, and authorities.

“A month ago, we filed a complaint against an auto driver who demanded higher fare after 100 metres or asked the passenger to alight. Such cases happen frequently outside the airport, but no action follows,” Kamath said.. Police state they act on complaints, conduct regular patrols, remove unlicensed or illegal drivers, and coordinate with aggregators. “We take proactive steps, though many passengers don’t lodge formal complaints,” an officer said..

Shashank Rao of the Mumbai Auto-Rickshaw Taximen’s Union called for strict action: “Passengers should not be cheated. Authorities and airport security must act against unauthorised drivers.” Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) authority advises using metered taxis, app-based cabs, or car rentals at designated pick-up points. Autorickshaws are metered, operate in suburbs, and show fare charts. The airport warns against unauthorised agents and urges use of official facilities. Despite periodic action and repeated complaints, fare scams continue. Experts call for stronger enforcement, better monitoring, and traveller awareness to curb the issue.

