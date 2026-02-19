Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Drugs Worth ₹24.36 Crore And Gold Valued At ₹1.85 Crore In Multiple Smuggling Cases

Mumbai Airport Customs officials display seized smuggled gold recovered from international passengers | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 19: Mumbai Airport Customs officers, in six separate cases, have seized drugs collectively valued at Rs 24.36 crore and, in three cases, have seized smuggled gold worth Rs 1.85 crore.

According to Customs, the said cases were booked between February 11 and 17. On the basis of spot and Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) profiling, Mumbai Airport Customs officers detected three cases of smuggling of hydroponic weed.

In these cases, the Customs officers recovered and seized a total of 9.58 kgs of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs 9.58 crore in the illicit market, from three passengers who had arrived from Bangkok. The said passengers were then arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Additional seizures based on specific intelligence

Customs officers, based on specific intelligence, in three separate cases, recovered and seized a total of 14.78 kgs of hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs 14.78 crore in the illicit market, from three passengers who had arrived from Bangkok, who were later placed under arrest.

The Customs officers are now probing who had supplied the drugs to the carriers in the six cases and who was supposed to receive the same in Mumbai.

Gold worth Rs 1.85 crore also confiscated

In three cases of gold smuggling, Customs officers seized a total of 1,336.62 grams of gold valued at Rs 1.85 crore, recovered from three passengers.

