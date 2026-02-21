Mumbai Crime: 47-Year-Old Dehradun Man Arrested At Airport For Forging Yellow Fever Vaccination Certificate | File Pic

Mumbai: The Sahar police have arrested a 47-year-old man from Dehradun after immigration officials at Mumbai International Airport found that a Yellow Fever certificate allegedly produced by him was fake. The accused has been identified as Diwan Singh Mohan Singh Chauhan.



According to the FIR, Chauhan was arrested by an immigration official on suspicion after he arrived at Mumbai Airport on Wednesday. During verification, immigration officials found that the Yellow Fever certificate, which Chauhan claimed had been issued by the Airport Health Organisation for Rs 300, was not genuine.



On February 18, Chauhan visited the Airport Health Organisation located near Mumbai International Airport in Andheri East and submitted his Yellow Fever card for renewal. He informed Dr Kashi Pandian that he had taken the vaccination on November 17, 2024, and that his card had expired in 2024. The card bore the number D-15803.

However, when Dr Pandian searched for the ID in departmental records, no entry was found. Upon further examination, the doctor discovered that the card was fake, as the stamp, signature and card number had been forged.



According to a Sahar police officer, travellers visiting certain countries in Africa and South America are required to take the Yellow Fever vaccine from the Airport Health Organisation under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Yellow Fever is a mosquito-borne disease transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, and no cases have been reported in India. To prevent the disease from entering the country, the Government of India has made Yellow Fever vaccination mandatory for travellers visiting affected countries.



The Airport Health Organisation provides the vaccine at Rs 300. Only the Airport Health Organisation and health centres authorised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are permitted to administer the Yellow Fever vaccine.

Travellers must take the vaccine at least 10 days before travelling to affected countries. The vaccine needs to be taken only once in a lifetime. After vaccination, travellers are issued an International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (Yellow Fever card) by the Airport Health Organisation.



Passengers arriving in India from affected countries must produce the Yellow Fever vaccination certificate before immigration clearance. Those who do not possess a valid certificate are referred to the Airport Health Organisation. Foreign nationals arriving without valid vaccination certificates are also referred to the department.



Passengers who have not taken the Yellow Fever vaccine are kept under medical observation for six days, and if no symptoms are found, they are allowed entry into India, police said.



Dr Kashi Pandian filed a complaint against Chauhan, following which the police registered an FIR against him under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on February 18.

