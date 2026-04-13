‘Country Does Not Grow Because Of People Like You’: YouTuber Mumbiker Nikhil Calls Out Wrong-Side Driving in Mumbai's Powai; Urges People to Follow Basic Rules - WATCH

Mumbai: A viral video shared by YouTube content creator Mumbiker has once again brought attention to the persistent issue of traffic indiscipline in the city, capturing multiple vehicles moving on the wrong side of the road despite visible congestion and oncoming traffic.

The incident, recorded at Kailash Complex Lane in Powai, shows a steady stream of vehicles, including auto rickshaws, flouting basic traffic norms by driving against the designated flow, worsening an already congested stretch. The video has since been widely circulated on social media, sparking conversations around everyday civic violations in Mumbai.

In the clip, visibly frustrated by the blatant disregard for rules, Mumbiker is heard questioning the errant drivers, particularly rickshaw operators, asking them sarcastically which “VIP” they were ferrying that justified such behaviour. His remarks underline the growing frustration among rule-abiding commuters who are often left stranded while others bypass traffic norms with little hesitation.

He ends the video by saying 'The country does not grow because of you'

The post also drew strong reactions from users online, many of whom echoed similar concerns. One user commented that such situations could easily be avoided if people followed rules and exercised basic civic sense, adding that responsible behaviour on roads is essential for the country’s progress. Another pointed out that driving or riding on public roads is a key aspect of civic responsibility that citizens must learn, calling it “high time” for change.

Several users related to the frustration expressed in the video. “We all can relate to your frustration, bhai,” one comment read, while another highlighted the frequency of the issue in Powai. “I go around Powai regularly and this wrong-side driving is getting out of hand. It’s almost daily, cars, bikes, autos coming straight at you from the wrong direction like it’s normal. It’s not just irritating, it’s genuinely dangerous,” the user wrote, adding that such behaviour needs to stop before a serious incident occurs

In the caption, the YouTuber urged citizens to follow basic civic sense, stressing that adherence to simple traffic rules can significantly ease congestion and improve road safety. He also reflected on the larger issue, noting how such violations have become a routine sight across the city.

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