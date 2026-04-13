Anti-Hawker Drive Hits Sugarcane Juice Vendors In Navi Mumbai; Migrant Farmers Face Livelihood Crisis | AI - Representational Image

A civic crackdown on hawkers in Navi Mumbai has triggered outrage after sugarcane juice vendors—many of them migrant farmers—were forced off the streets, raising serious concerns over livelihood and urban planning.

Cart Seizures, Heavy Fines

Over the past two weeks, several carts have been confiscated across different nodes as part of an intensified anti-hawker drive. Vendors allege that a fine of around Rs 3,000 is being charged to release each cart, in addition to repair costs for damages caused during the seizures.

Swachh Drive Under Fire

The drive is reportedly linked to efforts by the civic body to present a clean and “hawker-free” city ahead of inspections under the Swachh Survekshan initiative. However, vendors claim the action is disproportionately affecting small, seasonal operators.

"Every summer, small farmers from drought-prone regions travel nearly 300–350 km to the city to run sugarcane juice carts for a few months to support their families. With limited land holdings and rain-dependent agriculture back home, this seasonal income is often their only financial lifeline. However, recent action by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has left many of them struggling to survive," said an activist Arug Jagale, Sajag Nagrik Manch

Vendors Defend Hygiene Practices

Sugarcane juice sellers maintain that they adhere to cleanliness norms, collecting waste such as bagasse and used cups in sacks and disposing of it properly. Many claim to clean their vending spots twice daily and ensure minimal obstruction to traffic.

Lack of Prior Notice

Their primary grievance, however, is the lack of prior notice. “If rules were communicated, we would have complied. Sudden action leaves us with no means to earn,” said one vendor. They also questioned why action is not taken against illegally parked vehicles that occupy road space for hours.

Also Watch:

No Space, High Rents

Despite Navi Mumbai’s reputation as a planned city, vendors point to the absence of designated hawker zones or affordable commercial spaces. With shop rents ranging between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 per month, most small vendors say they have no option but to operate on the streets.

Vendors Seek Policy Solution

Instead of blanket evictions, vendors have demanded:

Designated hawker zones

Fixed operating hours

A formal licensing system

“We are ready to follow rules, but shutting us down without alternatives is injustice,” vendors said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/