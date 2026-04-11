Navi Mumbai Crime: Belapur Court Sentences Couple To 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Forcing Orphaned Nieces Into Prostitution, Dance Bars

Belapur court sentences couple to 20 years for trafficking and exploiting minor nieces in Navi Mumbai | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, April 11: A Belapur court has sentenced a couple to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for forcing their two orphaned nieces into dance bars and prostitution in Navi Mumbai.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 33,000 each on the convicts, after finding them guilty under multiple serious charges, including human trafficking and offences under the POCSO Act.

Exploitation of orphaned nieces

According to the prosecution, the victims had taken shelter with their uncle after the death of their parents. Instead of providing care, the accused began exploiting the elder niece in 2011 by forcing her to work in a dance bar and engage in prostitution.

In 2017, the couple created a fake Aadhaar card to conceal the minor age of the younger niece and pushed her into similar exploitation at a dance bar in Rabale MIDC, where she was made to entertain customers and coerced into sexual relations.

Rescue and arrest

The case came to light after the elder sister managed to escape and approached senior police officials, following which the Crime Branch rescued the minor girl from the bar and arrested the accused.

Court proceedings and conviction

During the trial at the Special Sessions Court in Belapur, Additional Public Prosecutor Shashikant Ighare strongly argued the case based on substantial evidence collected during the investigation.

“The accused subjected the victims to prolonged sexual exploitation and trafficking, and the evidence clearly established their guilt,” the prosecution submitted in court.

Judge M.R. Mandavgade convicted the couple under IPC Section 370 (human trafficking), along with Sections 4, 6 and 17 of the POCSO Act, and Sections 4, 5 and 9 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. On April 10, the court awarded them 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

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Investigation and custody

The investigation was conducted by Assistant Police Inspectors Rajesh Gajjal and Kiran Patil, who meticulously gathered evidence and filed a strong chargesheet.

The case was pursued under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Sunil Waghmare and Police Inspector Kalpana Jadhav, with PSI Sachin Ghodke and court staffer Sanjay Kamble assisting in securing the conviction. Both the accused are currently lodged in Taloja and Thane prisons.

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