'You Don't Need To Be A Topper': Beed Collector Vivek Johnson Shares UPSC Success Mantra | Sourced

Beed: Success in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations is not limited to academically brilliant students or those who consistently top their classes. With systematic preparation, proper planning and smart work, anyone can achieve the dream of becoming an IAS officer, said district collector Vivek Johnson tlon Saturday.

He was interacting with students during the fifth session of the ‘Gupshup with the Collector’ initiative, organised at the District Planning Committee Hall in the Collectorate. Students from six Zilla Parishad schools in Kaij tehsil including Umri, Tambwa, Yusuf Wadgaon, Bhatumba, Naholi and Shindi participated in the interactive session.

District Planning Officer Sheela Misal, Assistant District Planning Officer Radhakishan Ighare, Girish Mohekar and officials from the Education Department were also present.

During the interaction, students asked Johnson questions about his school days, favourite subjects and journey towards joining the civil services.

Sharing his personal experience, Johnson said his parents had dreamt of seeing him become a district collector. However, it was during the final year of his engineering course that he decided to pursue a career in the administrative services.

“I was not someone who spent hours studying during my school days. However, while preparing for the UPSC examinations, I worked hard for three consecutive years, studying from 6 am until midnight every day,” he said.

He revealed that sociology was his favourite subject and that he had consistently scored full marks in it. He also said he learnt Marathi during his training period and continues to improve his command of the language.

Johnson further shared his interest in Marathi cinema, mentioning that he particularly enjoyed films such as Sairat, Deool and Natsamrat.

Emphasising the importance of extra-curricular activities, he said he was an accomplished basketball and football player during his school days and currently enjoys playing badminton.

“Students should pursue at least one sport and an art form alongside their studies. Such activities help develop time management and the ability to handle multiple responsibilities,” he said.

Recounting a valuable lesson imparted by his father, Johnson became emotional and said he believed that every visitor approaching his office with a grievance should be treated like a member of one's own family or a friend.

“That is the principle I follow while discharging my responsibilities. Children, always preserve your humanity and remember your responsibility towards your village,” he told the students.

The collector also enquired about the availability of playgrounds, toilets, teachers and other basic facilities in the students' schools. He assured them that the administration would give special attention to providing playground facilities to schools having an enrolment of more than 100 students.

Referring to the prevailing drought-like conditions in the district, he said arrangements had been made for fodder and drinking water. He stressed the need to undertake water conservation initiatives with active public participation to address the district's water challenges.

Recalling his own student days, Johnson said he had never had an opportunity to visit the collectorate as a student.

“I am delighted that you have come here today. Once the construction of the new Collectorate building is completed, all of you must visit it,” he said, warmly inviting the children.

Highlighting the importance of women's empowerment in social development, Johnson said the progress of any society could be assessed by the condition of its women.

He stressed that preventing child marriages and improving girls' and women's access to education were essential for the genuine development of Beed district. The administration was undertaking various initiatives towards these goals, but active participation from citizens, particularly the younger generation.