Yoga Day Celebration Held At Bibi-Ka-Maqbara In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

International Yoga Day was celebrated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with enthusiasm on Sunday. Special public yoga sessions were organised at Bibi-Ka-Maqbara and the Divisional Sports Complex. Similarly, various yoga organisations organised sessions at different places in the district. Residents, including children and senior citizens, participated in the sessions enthusiastically.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector Vinay Gauda GC said that every person should practice yoga every day to remain healthy and happy. They should make yoga an integral part of their daily routine.

During the main function organised at Bibi Ka Maqbara, District Collector Gauda, along with ZP CEO Minnu PM, Additional District Collector Sambhaji Adkune, Resident Deputy District Collector Janardhan Vidhate, District Sports Officer Bajirao Desai, Archaeological Survey of India Superintendent Dr Shilpa Jamgade, Hemant Hokre, District Youth Officer Megha Sanwal, Deputy Education Officer Deepali Thavare, representatives of various organisations, students, teachers and residents were present in large numbers.

Initially, a live telecast of the programme in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated was showcased. Later, a mass yoga session was held.

Yog Guru Deven Ladda guided the participants. He said the theme of Yoga Day this year is “Yoga for Healthy Old Age”.

Representatives of the Bhartiya Yog Sansthan, District Yogasanas Sports Association, The Art of Living and other organisations participated. Similarly, government officers, employees, school and college students, officials of various sports organisations, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and citizens participated in large numbers.