Yerwada Metro Station To Pune Airport Shuttle Bus Service Launched: Check Out Stops, Ticket Price, Timings | X/@metrorailpune

The Yerwada Metro Station finally opened on Wednesday, making the Vanaz to Ramwadi corridor fully operational. Following the opening, a shuttle bus service has been launched from Yerwada Metro Station to Pune Airport at Lohegaon to provide last-mile connectivity for commuters.

The shuttle bus route includes 10 stops: Neeta Park, Netaji High School, Sales Tax Office, Yerwada Post Office, Nagpur Chawl, Guard Room, Sanjay Park, 509, Burma Shell, and Lohegaon Airport.

The fare for this 5-kilometre stretch is ₹15. The service operates every 30 minutes.

Departure times from Yerwada Metro Station are: 6am, 6:30am, 7am, 7:30am, 8am, 8:30am, 9am, 9:30am, 10am, 10:30am, 11am, 11:30am, 12pm, 1pm, 3:10pm, 3:40pm, 4:10pm, 4:40pm, 5:10pm, 5:40pm, 6:10pm, 6:40pm, 7:10pm, 7:40pm, 8:40pm, 9:10pm, 9:40pm, and 10:10pm.

Departure times from Pune Airport are: 6:30am, 7am, 7:30am, 8am, 8:30am, 9am, 9:30am, 10am, 10:30am, 11am, 12pm, 12:30pm, 1pm, 1:30pm, 3:40pm, 4:10pm, 4:40pm, 5:10pm, 5:40pm, 6:10pm, 6:40pm, 7:10pm, 7:40pm, 8:10pm, 9:10pm, 9:40pm, 10:10pm, and 10:40pm.