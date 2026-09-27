World Tourism Day Marked With Cleanliness Drive In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A cleanliness drive and tree plantation campaign were organised at the cave complex of the university in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to mark World Tourism Day, under the joint auspices of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (Government of India), the Central Bureau of Communication, India Tourism and Mera Yuva Bharat.

Along with the Central Bureau of Communication, organisations such as India Tourism, Mera Yuva Bharat, the National Service Scheme (NSS) of Milind Vidyan College, Vishvayuth Foundation, Rayat Sarvangin Vikas Sanstha, Tejaswini Multipurpose Social and Rural Development Organisation, and Sambhajinagar Ploggers participated in the cleanliness drive and tree plantation programme.

Present on the occasion were Snehal Patil, Assistant Director of India Tourism; Suresh Patil, Assistant Director of the Divisional Information Office; Mayur Kumar Gorme, District Youth Officer of Mera Yuva Bharat; Aruna Kochure, former Youth Officer; Pradip Pawar, Assistant Field Publicity Officer of the Central Bureau of Communication; Prakash Tribhuvan, President of Vishvayuth Foundation; Meenakshitai Bansode, President of Rayat Sarvangin Vikas Sanstha; Sanjay Bansode, Founder Secretary; Nita Gangawane, President of the Tejaswini Multipurpose Social and Rural Development Organisation; and others.

Following the cleanliness drive and tree plantation programme, everyone took a collective cleanliness pledge.

Officials and staff from various organisations, including the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (Government of India), Central Bureau of Communication, India Tourism, Mera Yuva Bharat and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, put in special efforts to ensure the programme's success.