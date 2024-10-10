World Mental Health Day: Pune-Based Muktaa Charitable Foundation’s Mental Health Helpline Assists Over 10,000 People Across India | Sourced

Pune-based Muktaa Charitable Foundation's (MCF) Mental Health Helpline is answering India's mental health needs through free and anonymous tele-counselling. From a 32-year-old man from a small village in Maharashtra unable to cope with being cheated on by his wife to a 27-year-old woman in Bihar who misses playing with her children as she suffers from tuberculosis, over 10,000 individuals have reached out to the helpline to seek support for their emotional distress.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Rupa Agarwal, Co-Founder, Muktaa Mental Health Helpline, said, "The free and anonymous helpline supports callers from across the country for any kind of mental distress — whether it is suicide ideation, romantic relationships, family and relative dynamics, academic and career, sexual and reproductive health, or physical health concerns. 59% of the helpline's callers are men, 40% are women, and 1% are transgender. Notably, 4,668 callers have utilised our services multiple times, and 2,213 have opted for a free callback, either due to calling outside of our operating hours or to avoid incurring telecom costs."

"Mental health may appear an individual's problem but it is not. Suffering is caused by social and cultural factors, and only when these factors are considered can help alleviate the suffering. Fostering a culture of mental well-being is a shared responsibility, and individuals and communities play a vital role in supporting each other's mental health. By engaging in open conversations about mental health, actively listening without judgement, and encouraging others to seek help, communities can create a safe space for emotional support. Support groups, public mental health workshops, and promoting the use of helplines can strengthen mental health services within communities. When we rely on one another, we build trust, empathy and emotional resilience. Coming together to address mental health issues can help build a society that values well-being, encourages openness, and fosters a sense of collective healing," she added.

The helpline's advisory board consists of well-known interdisciplinary mental health experts from across the country, namely Dr Arvind Panchnadikar, Dr Swati Dehadroy, Sachin Chitambaran, Dr Sadhana Natu, and Prof Rajeshwar Mishra.