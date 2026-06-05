World Environment Day 2026 | Latur Agriculture College's Green Success: 2.5 Lakh Trees, 10 Lakh Kg Oxygen Daily | Sourced

The College of Agriculture, Latur, has emerged as a notable example of environmental conservation through large-scale tree plantation, biodiversity protection and sustainable campus management, transforming its premises into a green, clean, beautiful and environmentally secure ecosystem.

Established under the umbrella of the Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth, the college has undertaken a series of long-term initiatives aimed at promoting ecological balance and climate resilience. The institution has planted and nurtured nearly more than two lakh trees of different species across its 140-acre campus over the years, significantly improving green cover in a region where forest area remains critically low.

Dean of the college, Dr Babasaheb Thombre, said the college has implemented innovative programmes such as ‘One Student–Five Trees’, Miyawaki-based dense forest plantations, biodiversity conservation projects, rainwater harvesting and renewable energy utilisation. These green initiatives have helped reduce local temperatures by around 2-3 degrees Celsius compared to surrounding areas, while the campus records an Air Quality Index (AQI) of around 50, categorised as excellent.

The institution has also focused on sustainable agriculture by promoting organic farming, bio-inputs and environmentally friendly farming practices among students and farmers. Through a collaborative research project, nearly 20,000 trees are being planted and conserved in about 200 villages across the Marathwada region by the college in collaboration with Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM).

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According to college authorities, extensive tree conservation efforts on the campus are generating an estimated 6,250 carbon credits, while the dense green cover contributes significantly to carbon sequestration and oxygen production. These initiatives have also improved groundwater recharge, enhanced soil health and created a thriving habitat for birds and other wildlife.

Thombre said the institution’s environmental efforts have transformed the campus into a living laboratory for students, researchers, bird watchers and nature enthusiasts. He credited students, faculty members, staff and local citizens for supporting the sustained conservation movement.

As the world observes World Environment Day with a renewed focus on climate action and sustainable living, the college stands out as a model of how educational institutions can play a meaningful role in protecting the environment while fostering social responsibility and ecological awareness among future generations.

According to college authorities, nearly 2.5 lakh trees have been planted and conserved on the campus over the past two decades. The plantation drive gained momentum with 60,000 saplings planted each in 2019, 2024 and 2025, while thousands of additional trees were planted in other years, including 30,000 in collaboration with ADM. The institution estimates that the campus generates around 10 lakh kg of oxygen daily, highlighting its role as a major green lung in the region.