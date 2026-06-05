Pune: LPG Cylinder Blast In Kharadi Claims One Life, Leaves Two Family Members Injured | Sourced

Pune: A massive LPG cylinder explosion followed by a fire claimed one life and left two members of a family seriously injured in Pune's Kharadi area on Friday morning. The incident occurred at a residential building in Khandve Nagar, where a suspected gas leak during a cylinder replacement process led to the blast.

The injured were immediately rescued and rushed to Sassoon General Hospital. However, 35-year-old Pandurang Vishnu Gitte succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Two other family members, Vishnu Munjaji Gitte (82) and Vrundavini Vishnu Gitte (60), sustained severe burn injuries and are currently receiving medical care.

According to the Pune Fire Brigade, an emergency call was received around 9.15 am reporting a fire and a suspected cylinder blast at Fortune City, a residential building in Khandve Nagar. Fire tenders from Kharadi, Dhanori and Yerawada fire stations were rushed to the spot.

Firefighters found flames engulfing a flat on the first floor of the ground-plus-one structure. They quickly brought the fire under control, rescued the occupants and carried out cooling operations to prevent the blaze from spreading or reigniting.

The fire caused significant damage inside the flat. Furniture, a television and electrical wiring in the hall were completely destroyed. The bathroom and toilet doors, along with a geyser, were also damaged. A refrigerator and some household furniture in the kitchen suffered partial damage. Thick smoke spread across the home, blackening the walls.

Preliminary findings suggest that the incident took place while a new LPG cylinder was being connected after the previous one had run empty. A gas leak is suspected to have occurred during the replacement process, allowing LPG to accumulate inside the house before it ignited, triggering the explosion and subsequent fire.

Officials are assessing the extent of the property damage. Further investigation into the incident is underway.