Pune: Archaeology Department Seeks Ban On Vat Pournima Rituals At Mahatma Phule Wada | X/@micnewdelhi

The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Pune Division, has formally requested the Pune Police Commissioner to prevent the organisation of religious rituals associated with Vat Pournima at the historic Mahatma Phule Wada in Ganj Peth on June 29.

In a letter dated June 2, Assistant Director (Archaeology) Dr Vilas Vahane stated that Mahatma Phule Wada is a state-protected monument and a site of immense historical and social significance. The wada, where social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule carried out pioneering work for social justice, attracts thousands of visitors annually, particularly on their birth and death anniversaries.

A banyan tree located within the protected premises of the monument has traditionally been the site of Vat Pournima rituals, during which married women tie sacred threads around the tree and perform prayers. However, the Archaeology Department has argued that such ritualistic practices are inconsistent with the reformist ideals championed by Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule, who dedicated their lives to challenging social customs and superstitions.

The department's communication references a representation submitted by Prashant Yatish Phule on June 1, urging authorities not to permit religious activities within the monument premises on Vat Pournima. The letter also cites Rule 8(f) of the Maharashtra Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1962, which seeks to protect the character and heritage of protected monuments.

Officials noted that a similar controversy arose during last year's Vat Pournima observance when activists from Mahatma Phule Samata Pratishthan protested against the rituals, leading to a law-and-order situation that required police intervention.

In view of the anticipated gathering this year, the Archaeology Department has requested adequate police deployment from morning till evening on June 29 to ensure that no unauthorised religious activities take place within the protected monument premises and that law and order is maintained.

Copies of the communication have also been forwarded to the Director of Archaeology and Museums, the Pune District Collector, the Pune Municipal Commissioner, local police authorities, and the complainant.