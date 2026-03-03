World Dhamma Conference Concludes In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Devotees From Across The Globe Attend | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The five-day World Dhamma Conference, held at Vishwashanti Buddha Vihar near Bheem Tekdi, Jatwada, concluded on Monday.

The conference witnessed an overwhelming response from devotees, scholars, and Buddhist followers from India and abroad, reflecting the growing global interest in the teachings of Gautama Buddha.

Speaking on the occasion, Akira Kando, head of Japan’s prominent Buddhist organisation Happy Science, stated that Buddha represents true bliss and universal wisdom. He emphasised that the organisation, founded by Master Ryuho Okawa, is actively working across 187 countries, including India, to spread the joyful and scientific truths of Tathagata Gautama Buddha. He expressed confidence that “one day the world will realise that there is no alternative to Buddha.”

The fourth day of the conference was chaired by renowned Pune-based lawyer Adv. Ranjana Bhosale. The session was attended by distinguished members of the Buddhist Sangha, including Welcome President Bhante Khemdhammo, organising chair Bhikkhuni Dhammadarsana Mahatheri, Prof. Bhante Satyapal, and several monks and nuns from different countries.

A large gathering of Upasakas and Upasikas filled the grand pavilion to capacity, demonstrating strong public enthusiasm for Dhamma teachings. Dhamma discourses were delivered by Aryani Dhammananda from Sri Lanka and Aryaji Dr Dhammasari from Myanmar, focusing on peace, compassion, and global harmony.

The conference also featured vibrant cultural programmes. Dr Sameeksha Gaikwad presented a Bharatanatyam performance titled 'Bhim Stuti', while Kathak performances of Jaymangal Atthagatha were showcased by dance gurus Gayatri Waghmare, Bhagyashree Banait, and Akanksha Pawar from Pune. The Bhim Bhaskara musical group from Nagpur captivated the audience with devotional singing.

The World Dhamma Conference concluded on Monday evening with Dhamma sermons, awareness sessions, and messages promoting peace and enlightenment.

The programme was anchored by Core Committee President Dr Arvind Gaikwad. Vice Presidents Anil Baste and Manik Dhakarge, along with organisers Sanjay Dongre, Sunil Khandare, Bharat Shinde, Chandrdas Patil, Ravindra Kamble, Raju Jumde, and several volunteers, worked for the success of the event.