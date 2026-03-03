Pune: ‘I Don’t Care If I’m Not Re-Elected, But I Don’t Want Muslim Votes,’ Says BJP MLA Mahesh Landge | WATCH VIDEO

Pune: ‘I Don’t Care If I’m Not Re-Elected, But I Don’t Want Muslim Votes,’ Says BJP MLA Mahesh Landge | Sourced

Pune: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Landge of Bhosari Assembly Constituency in Pune District has caused a massive controversy while speaking at a public rally on Sunday. Speaking to the public, MLA Landge reportedly said, “I don't care if I'm not reelected. But I don't want Muslim votes!", causing a huge communal controversy across the state.

MLA Mahesh Landge was speaking at the Hindu Virat Sabha in Madhi in Pathardi tehsil of the Ahilyanagar District. A fresh dispute has emerged concerning the Shri Kshetra Madhi Kanifnath Yatra in Pathardi, Ahilyanagar.

Sarpanch Sanjay Markad and various Hindutva organisations have taken a stand to prohibit Muslim vendors from setting up shops during the Yatra. With Yatra already gaining attention, Landge’s remarks during the Yatra have made the controversy take an even more severe turn.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28, 2026, in U.S.–Israeli airstrikes on Tehran, part of the escalating Middle East conflict. This has triggered Iranian retaliation and global tensions. According to available reports, several Indian people openly grieved the death of Iran’s late leader.

Speaking about this at the event, MLA Landge said, “It is fine if I do not become an MLA again, but I do not want the votes of Muslims. I do not want the votes of those who cast an evil eye on my mothers and sisters. They live in India but mourn for them [Iran]. Their DNA should be checked; they are hybrids."

‘Progressive Ideology and Secularism are Over’

“The Madhi Temple owns 2,000 acres of land in the Ahilyanagar district, of which the Waqf Board is claiming 94 acres. In Ahilyanagar city, the Waqf Board is also claiming the old Collector’s office and the old Municipal Corporation building. The Waqf Board now holds more land than the government. I am telling the administration—progressive ideology is over, and so is secularism. The title ‘Pahalwan’ (Wrestler) written before my name is not a degree; it is a title given to protect God, the country, and religion," Mahesh Landge stated.

‘We Will Sever Hands From Bodies’

“If no strict legal action is taken regarding the Waqf Board, we have other ways. If you fear that law and order will deteriorate because of those putting pressure on you, then the hands that slaughter cows will be severed from their bodies. We will gouge out the eyes that look at our mothers and sisters. Currently, the ‘Balidan Mas’ (Month of Sacrifice) is ongoing. If we are forced to take out protest marches, it means you (the administration) are working against the rules,” Landge criticised.

Demands for Administrative Action

Furthermore, Mahesh Landge remarked, “For the sake of the Hindu religion, I do not want Muslim voters. Just as Yogi Adityanath is the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Devendra Fadnavis is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The local administration must take immediate action regarding the lands claimed by the Waqf Board… otherwise, I will demand action against the local administration during the Assembly session.”

Remarks Cause Controversy

Mahesh Landge, a senior BJP leader from Pune district’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area, has previously drawn attention for making statements that many have described as communal in nature. Over the years, some of his remarks have sparked debates and triggered sharp reactions across political circles as well as on social media platforms.

His recent statement has once again placed him at the centre of controversy. Several users on social media have criticised his comments, alleging that they promote division rather than harmony.