Pune: Youth Caught On Camera Swinging & Smashing Stray Dog In Pimpri-Chinchwad | WATCH VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a disturbing incident within the jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC), a stray dog was brutally assaulted by a group of individuals. On 28th February, around 1:00 AM, a man approached a stray dog standing on the road from behind, grabbed it, swung it in the air, and slammed it forcefully onto the ground, causing severe injuries.

Watch Video:

The accused has been identified as Swapnil Sakharam Sawant (resident of Sant Tukaram Nagar), along with four other accomplices, whose identities are currently unknown. They have 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) and section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960.

According to police reports, following the assault, the accused and six to seven other individuals began shouting and dancing in the middle of the road. They then proceeded to drive a four-wheel vehicle at high speed, intentionally attempting to run over the injured dog standing by the roadside.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. According to reports, the brutality occurred in the Sant Tukaram Nagar area at midnight. The footage shows Swapnil Sawant catching the dog by its legs and tail, swinging it in circles, and smashing it against the pavement.

The animal was left critically injured by this heartless act. The cruelty didn't end there; the group created a chaotic scene on the street before using their car to target the animal again. The incident has sparked a wave of outrage among animal lovers and local citizens.

Case Registered Following Complaint

Adv Prajwal Kamlesh Dubey (32, Sant Tukaram Nagar) filed a complaint at Sant Tukaram Nagar. The police have accelerated their investigation using the camera footage and are currently working to identify the other six to seven individuals involved in the crime.