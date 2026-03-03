Expansion & Beautification Of Roads Around Pune Airport To Start Soon; Land Acquisition Underway | Sourced

In a bid to address traffic congestion around the Pune International Airport, road expansion and beautification are set to start soon, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol said on Tuesday, adding that the land acquisition process is underway.

"The expansion and beautification of the roads from Yerawada Jail to Airport and Kalyani Nagar to Airport is starting soon, and land acquisition will also start as required. Also, for the expansion of the runway of Pune International Airport, an alternative road will have to be built around the airport," the Pune MP said.

Earlier, Pune's Additional Municipal Commissioner Omprakash Diwate said it was possible to provide an alternate road to the airport from Pune city in a short span if a new road from Puru Society to the Sabha Mandap plot is developed.

He said the revised proposal to develop a 30-metre road from Puru Society to the Sabha Mandap plot should be prepared soon. “The demarcation of land should be done if it has been acquired for the road project from 509 Chowk to Puru Society,” explained Diwate, adding that the development of a few roads is pending due to the delay in land acquisition.

The proposed project also includes widening of the road by one to two metres from Nagpur Chawl to 509 Chowk on both sides while transplanting the trees on the existing road.

Currently, Pune Airport is connected through Vishranwadi, Yerawada and Symbiosis Road. However, roads in these areas experience traffic chaos during peak hours, as many residential housing societies, educational institutes, IT firms, and corporate houses have come up in the area.