Pune Gears Up For Mega Holi Celebrations Tomorrow; Karan Aujla Concert & Citywide Colour Festivals |All You Need To Know

Pune: Pune is gearing up for one of the most amazing Holi celebrations tomorrow, with several large music and colour festivals planned across the city. From rain dance parties and DJ line-ups to celebrity appearances and live concerts, thousands of people are expected to gather at multiple venues to celebrate the festival of colours.

One of the biggest highlights of the celebrations will be the performance by global Punjabi star Karan Aujla, who will perform in Pune as part of his P-Pop Culture India Tour- Holi Edition. The singer, known for popular songs such as Softly, Admiring You and Winning Speech, is expected to deliver an energetic live performance blending Punjabi music, hip-hop and pop culture elements. The concert is scheduled for Tuesday evening around 5 pm, and it is expected to attract a large crowd of music fans and festival-goers.

Rang Malang with Ritviz at Teerth Fields

Another major attraction will be Rang Malang Holi Pune 2026 at Teerth Fields, featuring a performance by electronic music artist Ritviz. The event will run for around six hours starting in the morning and promises a large open-air celebration with DJs, Punjabi dhol, organic colours, festival food zones and immersive stage production.

Organisers describe the event as one of the largest Holi celebrations in the city, with live music performances, influencer appearances, and special VIP sections designed to create a high-energy festival atmosphere.

‘Holi Cow’ 2026 Orry's Party at The Mills

Another popular celebration taking place tomorrow is Holi Cow 2026 at The Mills in Pune, where social media personality Orry is expected to make an appearance. The event is being promoted as a vibrant colour party featuring DJs, music, and large crowd participation as people gather to celebrate the festival together.

Pune Colour Festival at Orchid Hotel

Meanwhile, the Pune Colour Festival 8.0 at The Orchid Hotel in Balewadi will feature rain dance setups, music, colours and entertainment activities throughout the day. The festival is expected to attract families, college students and young professionals looking to celebrate Holi with music, water showers and colour play.

City Ready for a Colourful Celebration

Holi traditionally marks the arrival of spring and is celebrated with colours, music and gatherings. In cities like Pune, the festival has increasingly taken the form of large-scale music festivals and themed parties, combining traditional colour celebrations with live concerts and DJ performances.

With multiple large events scheduled across the city and star performers like Karan Aujla and Ritviz, Pune is expected to witness a high-energy Holi celebration with thousands of participants, making it one of the biggest festival days of the year for the city’s youth and music lovers.