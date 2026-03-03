Pune Court Sentences Hinjawadi Motorcyclist To 15 Days In Jail In Drunk Driving Case | AI (Representative Image)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pune District Court has sentenced a 28-year-old man to 15 days of simple imprisonment and imposed a significant fine following a drunk driving incident in Hinjawadi IT Park, officials announced on Tuesday.

The ruling was delivered by Judicial Magistrate First Class Patil on Monday. During the hearing, he emphasised the legal system’s strict stance against operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

The convict has been identified as Yogesh Devidas Mali, a resident of Hinjewadi Gaothan. He was apprehended by Police Constable Daundkar on the night of 25th June 2025. Police said that Mali was intercepted while riding a Yamaha motorcycle near Hinjawadi IT Park and was subsequently booked by the Hinjewadi Traffic Division under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act after failing a sobriety check.

During the hearing on 2nd March 2026, the court accepted the defendant’s medical test results as conclusive evidence under Section 203(6) of the Motor Vehicles Act. As a result, the magistrate found Mali guilty under Sections 185 and 130(1)/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act for his violations.

The court mandated a 15-day jail term and a fine of Rs 10,000 for the primary drunk driving offence, with an additional 10 days of imprisonment if the fine is not paid within the specified period.

Furthermore, a separate fine of Rs 500 was levied for related traffic violations. Following the verdict, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police issued a public advisory urging all citizens to prioritise safety and refrain from drinking and driving.