Workshop On Bonded, Child Labour Held In Beed | Sourced

Beed: A workshop on bonded labour and child labour for Labour Department personnel was organised on Thursday through the joint initiative of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Beed, and the International Justice Mission (IJM).

The workshop was inaugurated by Dinesh P Surana, Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority. Among those present were Additional District Collector Harish Dharmik, DLSA Secretary Dr Wahab A Sayyed, IJM representative Bitto, District Government Labour Officer Avinash Deshmukh, Women and Child Development Department representative Sudam Nirmal, and Assistant Commissioner, Social Welfare Department, Umesh Deshpande.

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Delivering the introductory address, Dr Wahab A Sayyed said that through the DLSA's Special Cell for Unorganised Workers, 118 bonded labourers and child labourers had been rescued, with criminal cases registered against the employers concerned. He added that the authority is making sustained efforts to rehabilitate the rescued workers and ensure education for the children.

Addressing the gathering, Additional District Collector Harish Dharmik said the district administration, in coordination with the DLSA, would intensify efforts to eradicate bonded labour and child labour from Beed district. He assured full support from the administration for all initiatives undertaken by the authority.

In his presidential address, Dinesh P Surana urged government officials and field personnel to remain vigilant against cases of bonded labour and child labour. He highlighted that the DLSA's toll-free helpline, 15100, is available round the clock for people seeking legal assistance or emergency support.

He emphasised that rescuing bonded labourers and child labourers can end their exploitation and open the door to rehabilitation and education. "When a rescued child is rehabilitated and educated, he or she has the opportunity to become a responsible citizen of the country," he said, appealing to all stakeholders to devote time, alongside their routine responsibilities, to the cause of eliminating bonded labour and child labour.

Adv Tatvashil Kamble conducted the proceedings. Office Superintendent ST Shinde and the staff of the District Legal Services Authority coordinated the successful organisation of the workshop.