Women's Day 2026: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Administration Organises Super Woman Bike Rally

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the District Administration and Education Department of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have organised the “Sanman ‘Ti’cha – Abhiman Chhatrapati Sambhajinagarcha” Super Woman Bike Rally 2026. Women officers and employees from all departments across the district have been invited to enthusiastically participate in this initiative.

This special rally has been conceptualised by District Collector Dilip Swami (IAS) and Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Ankit Saheb (IAS). The initiative aims to spread a strong message of women’s self-respect, courage, leadership and empowerment throughout society.

The rally is being coordinated under the guidance of Deputy Collector (General Administration) Sangeeta Rathod, Secondary Education Officer Ashwini Lathkar and Primary Education Officer Jayashree Chavan.

The rally will take place on March 8, 2026, at 7:30 am, starting from Kranti Chowk. The event will begin with paying tribute to the equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The rally will then proceed through Paithan Gate and Tapadia Rangmandir Road, and continue with tributes to the statues of Mahatma Phule and Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule. It will pass through Aurangpura Bhaji Mandi and reach Abhas Ground, concluding at the District Collector’s Office.

This rally is not just a bike rally but a celebration of women’s confidence, strength and freedom, while also delivering a strong message of women’s empowerment across the city.

Women officers and employees from all government departments in the district are encouraged to participate in large numbers and make this initiative successful.