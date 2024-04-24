Women Voters Hold Key In Nanded Lok Sabha Elections Amidst Growing Political Appeals |

With women comprising approximately 50 percent of the electorate, their votes are poised to be decisive in the upcoming Lok Sabha - 2024 elections in Nanded district.

There are a total of 27,04,458 voters in the Nanded district, of which 12,96,350 are men and the women voters are 13,07,944 and others are 164.

Considering the number of women voters in the district, the candidates of various political parties and independents are trying to attract maximum women voters to their side.

The Nanded Lok Sabha constituency comprises six assembly constituencies including Nanded South, Nanded North, Bhokar, Naigaon, Deglur and Mukhed. The Hadgaon and Kinwat assembly constituencies are included in the Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency and Loha in Latur constituency.

In the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency, the number of total voters are 18,51,843, including 8,96,617 women and 9,55,084 men and 142 are other. Hence, the role of women voters in the victory of the candidates will be decisive.

Both Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi are trying their best to attract the women voters to their side. The number of first time voters in the constituency is 16,811 and hence the candidates are also trying to grab their votes for themselves.