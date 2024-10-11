 Woman Donates Kidney To Husband At Pune's Sassoon General Hospital, Giving Him New Lease On Life
Woman Donates Kidney To Husband At Pune's Sassoon General Hospital, Giving Him New Lease On Life

The kidney transplant was performed under the guidance of Eknath Pawar, Dean of BJMC Medical College and Sassoon Hospital, and Medical Superintendent Dr Yallapa Jadhav on Wednesday

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
Doctors at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune recently performed a successful living donor kidney transplant, where a wife donated a kidney to her 52-year-old husband, who has been suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) since 2015.

This is reported to be the 33rd kidney transplant, including both live donor and cadaver transplants, carried out at Sassoon Hospital.

The patient, a resident of Hadapsar, works as a fitter in a private company. He learned from his relatives that a kidney transplant operation was possible at Sassoon.

Social Services Superintendent Satyawan Suravase guided him and provided information on how to avail of the kidney transplant facility at Sassoon. He prepared a complete proposal and presented the case before the Divisional Human Organ Transplantation Committee, which approved the transplant proposal.

Following the approval, the kidney transplant was performed under the guidance of Dr Eknath Pawar, Dean of BJMC Medical College and Sassoon Hospital, and Medical Superintendent Dr Yallapa Jadhav on Wednesday.

"All kidney transplant surgeries at Sassoon are performed at a very low cost. These surgeries are conducted under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, which also covers expenses for non-available drugs, injections, surgical materials required for surgery, and minimal post-operative infection check-ups. Patients can avail themselves of the kidney transplant facility through the National Health Fund, Oswal Bandhu Samaj Pune, Urban Poor Scheme, and other organisations. We urge citizens and needy patients to contact Dean Dr Eknath Pawar, Medical Superintendent Dr Yallapa Jadhav, Head of Sassoon's Organ Transplantation Programme Dr Anant Beedkar, and myself to avail of the kidney transplant facility," said Suravase.

