Woman Attempts Self-Immolation Outside Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate Over Extortion Harassment In Bhosari

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Logo | Representational Image | File

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking incident has come to light in the Pimpri-Chinchwad city, where a woman tried to self-immolate herself in front of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) building on Thursday. The reason behind the drastic step she took is alleged harassment by an externed criminal in the city.

The woman owns a small kiosk (chai tapri) in the Bhosari area, and the externed accused has been terrorising her to give him extortion for the past few days. Following this incident, a case has been registered, as the externed criminal reportedly was demanding extortion from her.

The woman has been identified as Anita Sagar Landge (50, Landewadi), and a case has been registered against her after Police Constable Monika Jare from the commissionerate reported the matter to Chinchwad Police Station.

Meanwhile, a separate case has been registered against Sachin Daniel Khalse (40, Landewadi) after Anita Landge complained to the MIDC Bhosari Police Station. In that case, he has been charged with BNS section 308 (extortion).

According to the police, on Thursday morning, the woman arrived at the Police Commissioner’s Office carrying a bottle of flammable liquid. Police officers and staff on duty noticed her attempting to take the extreme step and tried to dissuade her. Despite their intervention, she poured the liquid on herself.

Police personnel on the spot reported that she claimed that a local goon had been relentlessly harassing her. She has also alleged that the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police did not take action against him. Police stopped the woman from taking the case, and for causing chaos at a public place, a case has been registered against her. Chinchwad Police are currently investigating the matter.

Arrest and Extortion Charges

Based on the woman's statement, the police have arrested the accused, Sachin Daniel Khalse. A case of extortion has been registered against him at the MIDC Bhosari Police Station.

According to available details, she runs a small shop named "Mamta Pan Stall" in Landewadi. The accused came to the shop and took a cigarette and a water bottle. When the woman asked for payment, the accused became enraged.

According to the official FIR, he reportedly said to the complainant, “If you want to run this stall, you must pay me a monthly instalment (hafta) of Rs 500. Otherwise, I will burn down your shop and kill you."

The accused then forcibly took Rs 500 as extortion. The MIDC Bhosari Police are conducting further investigations into the extortion case.