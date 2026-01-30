 Woman Attempts Self-Immolation Outside Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate Over Extortion Harassment In Bhosari
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWoman Attempts Self-Immolation Outside Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate Over Extortion Harassment In Bhosari

Woman Attempts Self-Immolation Outside Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate Over Extortion Harassment In Bhosari

The woman owns a small kiosk (chai tapri) in the Bhosari area, and the externed accused has been terrorising her to give him extortion for the past few days. Following this incident, a case has been registered, as the externed criminal reportedly was demanding extortion from her

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Logo | Representational Image | File

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking incident has come to light in the Pimpri-Chinchwad city, where a woman tried to self-immolate herself in front of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) building on Thursday. The reason behind the drastic step she took is alleged harassment by an externed criminal in the city.

The woman owns a small kiosk (chai tapri) in the Bhosari area, and the externed accused has been terrorising her to give him extortion for the past few days. Following this incident, a case has been registered, as the externed criminal reportedly was demanding extortion from her.

The woman has been identified as Anita Sagar Landge (50, Landewadi), and a case has been registered against her after Police Constable Monika Jare from the commissionerate reported the matter to Chinchwad Police Station.

Read Also
Pune: Not Prashant Jagtap, Congress Names Ramchandra Kadam As Its Leader In PMC; BJP Yet To Name Its...
article-image

Meanwhile, a separate case has been registered against Sachin Daniel Khalse (40, Landewadi) after Anita Landge complained to the MIDC Bhosari Police Station. In that case, he has been charged with BNS section 308 (extortion).

FPJ Shorts
3rd Maharashtra Open Carrom Challengers Trophy 2025-26: A New Era Of Inclusive Competition
3rd Maharashtra Open Carrom Challengers Trophy 2025-26: A New Era Of Inclusive Competition
SSC MTS And CBIC Havaldar Examination 2025: City Intimation Slip Issued; Here's How To Download
SSC MTS And CBIC Havaldar Examination 2025: City Intimation Slip Issued; Here's How To Download
'This Is Bulls**t...': Alexander Zverev's FOUL MOUTHED Rant Goes Viral As Carlos Alcaraz Gets Medical Time Out For Cramps In Australian Open 2026 Semis | VIDEO
'This Is Bulls**t...': Alexander Zverev's FOUL MOUTHED Rant Goes Viral As Carlos Alcaraz Gets Medical Time Out For Cramps In Australian Open 2026 Semis | VIDEO
'This Was Ajit Pawar's Final Wish': Leaders Of Both NCP Factions Hint At Party Merger - VIDEOS
'This Was Ajit Pawar's Final Wish': Leaders Of Both NCP Factions Hint At Party Merger - VIDEOS

According to the police, on Thursday morning, the woman arrived at the Police Commissioner’s Office carrying a bottle of flammable liquid. Police officers and staff on duty noticed her attempting to take the extreme step and tried to dissuade her. Despite their intervention, she poured the liquid on herself.

Police personnel on the spot reported that she claimed that a local goon had been relentlessly harassing her. She has also alleged that the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police did not take action against him. Police stopped the woman from taking the case, and for causing chaos at a public place, a case has been registered against her. Chinchwad Police are currently investigating the matter.

Read Also
Pune VIDEO: Drunk School Bus Driver Endangers Children, Hits Vehicles In Wagholi; Arrested
article-image

Arrest and Extortion Charges

Based on the woman's statement, the police have arrested the accused, Sachin Daniel Khalse. A case of extortion has been registered against him at the MIDC Bhosari Police Station.

According to available details, she runs a small shop named "Mamta Pan Stall" in Landewadi. The accused came to the shop and took a cigarette and a water bottle. When the woman asked for payment, the accused became enraged.

According to the official FIR, he reportedly said to the complainant, “If you want to run this stall, you must pay me a monthly instalment (hafta) of Rs 500. Otherwise, I will burn down your shop and kill you."

Read Also
Chandrakant Patil Likely To Be Appointed Pune's Guardian Minister After Ajit Pawar's Death
article-image

The accused then forcibly took Rs 500 as extortion. The MIDC Bhosari Police are conducting further investigations into the extortion case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NTKMA Begins Joint Surveys For Railway Crossing Management Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027
NTKMA Begins Joint Surveys For Railway Crossing Management Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027
SIDTM’s Communiqué Brings Industry, Policy & Innovation Together Under 'Digital Continuum' Theme
SIDTM’s Communiqué Brings Industry, Policy & Innovation Together Under 'Digital Continuum' Theme
Woman Attempts Self-Immolation Outside Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate Over Extortion...
Woman Attempts Self-Immolation Outside Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate Over Extortion...
Pune Records 1,296 Deaths In 4,231 Road Accidents In Last Four Years; Drunk & Rash Driving Remain...
Pune Records 1,296 Deaths In 4,231 Road Accidents In Last Four Years; Drunk & Rash Driving Remain...
Who Was Shantilal Suratwala? Former Pune Mayor Passes Away - All You Need To Know About Him
Who Was Shantilal Suratwala? Former Pune Mayor Passes Away - All You Need To Know About Him