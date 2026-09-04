Withdraw Old Cases, Issue Clear DJ SOP: Pune Ganeshotsav Committee Tells Police | FPJ Photo

Pune: With the Ganesh festival approaching, the Pune City Ganeshotsav Committee has urged the police and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to ensure that mandals are not subjected to selective action and demanded the withdrawal of cases registered against Ganesh mandals in previous years.

While addressing the press, committee representative Sanjay Balwade said, “More than 300 Ganesh mandals in Pune had cases registered against them, particularly in connection with noise pollution.” The committee has also submitted a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking the withdrawal of these cases. “The cases registered against mandals over the years should be withdrawn. Proper procedure should be followed before registering any case against a mandal,” Balwade said.

Balwade also raised the issue of DJ use during Ganesh processions and said the committee was seeking clear guidelines from Pune Police. “DJ is not a system, it is the person who plays it. We have demanded a proper SOP from the Commissioner of Police, but we have not received one yet. As and when we receive it, we will follow all the rules. We assure you that DJ will be played,” he said.

The committee alleged that mandals using loudspeakers were being selectively targeted and demanded that cases not be registered merely because a mandal uses a loudspeaker. It also sought adequate police assistance for traffic management and the smooth conduct of immersion processions on all roads.

Among its other demands, the committee has sought that PMC premises allotted to mandals should not attract charges and that the police and civic administration should treat all mandals equally rather than allegedly favouring selected ones. It also said footpaths should not be blocked and that police should complete the legally prescribed procedure before registering cases.

On the recent assault on Vidyanand Bapat, committee member Mandar Joshi said, “We condemn the action and are against it. We do not support it. We want Bapat to be safe. But at the same time, we appeal to him to remain calm and quiet for now, as the issue has taken several political angles and arguments that should not have been given to it.”

He added that the immediate priority was ensuring that the Ganesh festival passed peacefully. “Ganeshotsav is approaching and we want everything to go smoothly. Let us celebrate this festival as Punekars, as one, and enjoy it. After that, we can get back to what has to be done and what should not be done,” Joshi said.