Will Mahabaleshwar Transform Into Winter Wonderland? As Temperatures Drop, Anticipation Grows For Frozen Dew White Cover |

The tourism season has commenced with the onset of Christmas, leading to a surge in visitors to the picturesque cities of Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani in Maharashtra. Due to the Saturday, Sunday, and Christmas holidays, both cities are bustling with tourists.

According to officials from the weather department, Mahabaleshwar, known for its cool climate, has experienced a significant temperature drop. The mercury has dropped to 12 degrees Celsius in the city and 7 to 8 degrees Celsius in the Venn Lake and Lingamala areas of the city.

Tourists from various parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Thane, have flocked to Mahabaleshwar. In this chilly and pleasant ambiance, tourists are donning ear caps, shawls, sweaters, and jackets to shield themselves from the cold. Additionally, people can be seen gathering outside hotels and restaurants in the Venna Lakem and Lingamala areas, warming themselves by the fireplace.

Tourists are relishing the scenic sunrise and sunset, along with the delightful morning mist. Popular tourist spots in Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani are teeming with visitors, and the markets are bustling with shoppers.

Enhanced beauty of Mahabaleshwar

As the Christmas season and New Year approach, there is a growing influx of tourists to Mahabaleshwar, renowned for its enchanting winter atmosphere. Hoteliers in Mahabaleshwar are actively preparing to welcome tourists, adorning their establishments with lights and attractive decorations.

The recent cold spell in the city and surrounding areas has enhanced the beauty of Mahabaleshwar, showcasing various unique creations of natural beauty.

As temperatures drop, anticipation grows for frozen dew white cover

In 2017, tourists and residents of Mahabaleshwar, situated approximately 120km from Pune in the Western Ghat ranges in Satara district, were treated to an unusual spectacle as frozen dew drops blanketed the popular hill station.

Meteorologists attribute this phenomenon to a dew-point temperature of -1.6 degrees Celsius around the Venna lake and Lingmala sites in the hill station.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had later clarified that this occurrence is distinct from actual snowfall witnessed in the higher ridges of northern states like Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Mahabaleshwar's temperature is relatively warm for snowfall compared to these northern regions.

A senior IMD official in Pune had stated, "Various locations across the hill station may have worn a snowy look because of the frozen dew."

If the temperature continues to drop further in the coming days, the city is expected to showcase a similar wintry view as observed in 2017.