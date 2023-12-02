PHOTOS: Panchgani Glows With Festive Splendor For 'I Love Panchgani Festival'

By: Rambhau Jagtap | December 02, 2023
Kite Festival at 'I Love Panchgani,' where mega kites paint the blue skies with vibrant hues
FPJ
Asia's largest plateau during 'I Love Panchgani Festival
FPJ
'I Love Panchgani' comes alive with the joyous Kite Festival, a sight to behold
FPJ
The people of Panchgani have come together for the upcoming 'I Love Panchgani Festival'
FPJ
The festival aims to establish Panchgani as a prominent tourist destination globally
FPJ
It plans to boost the city's reputation, and create economic opportunities for local residents
FPJ
The initiative, which originated eight years ago, has brought together various stakeholders
FPJ
It will feature diverse programs such as an international kite festival, treasure hunt, art and craft gallery, tug of war, cultural performances
FPJ
The festival aims to promote tourism, create local employment, and elevate the city's standing
FPJ
A radiant evening as the city lights up for the three-day festival
FPJ
Captivating performers bring enchantment to the 'I Love Panchgani Festival'
FPJ
Traditional dancers cast a spell at the 'I Love Panchgani Festival'
FPJ
Festival lights transform the night into a spectacular celebration
FPJ
A symphony of lights illuminates the night for the festival celebration
FPJ