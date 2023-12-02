PHOTOS: Panchgani Glows With Festive Splendor For 'I Love Panchgani Festival'

By: Rambhau Jagtap | December 02, 2023

Kite Festival at 'I Love Panchgani,' where mega kites paint the blue skies with vibrant hues

FPJ

Asia's largest plateau during 'I Love Panchgani Festival

FPJ

'I Love Panchgani' comes alive with the joyous Kite Festival, a sight to behold

FPJ

The people of Panchgani have come together for the upcoming 'I Love Panchgani Festival'

FPJ

The festival aims to establish Panchgani as a prominent tourist destination globally

FPJ

It plans to boost the city's reputation, and create economic opportunities for local residents

FPJ

The initiative, which originated eight years ago, has brought together various stakeholders

FPJ

It will feature diverse programs such as an international kite festival, treasure hunt, art and craft gallery, tug of war, cultural performances

FPJ

The festival aims to promote tourism, create local employment, and elevate the city's standing

FPJ

A radiant evening as the city lights up for the three-day festival

FPJ

Captivating performers bring enchantment to the 'I Love Panchgani Festival'

FPJ

Traditional dancers cast a spell at the 'I Love Panchgani Festival'

FPJ

Festival lights transform the night into a spectacular celebration

FPJ

A symphony of lights illuminates the night for the festival celebration

FPJ