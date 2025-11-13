Why Navale Bridge Remains Pune's Most Accident-Prone Stretch

At Least 7 Killed As Containers Collide, Catch Fire Near Pune's Navale Bridge; Death Toll Likely To Rise |

Pune’s Navale Bridge on the Katraj Dehu Road bypass of the Pune-Bengaluru Highway is believed to be the most perilous stretch of road in Pune that has witnessed multiple accidents so far.

The accident on Thursday, which claimed at least 8 lives and injured over 20 people, has been a reiteration of a similar trend of accidents in the vicinity of the Navale bridge.

Why Accident Prone?

1) Road Design

- It becomes challenging for heavy vehicles to travel the significant slope between the road and the bypass.

2) Heavy Traffic

- The bridge is a busy stretch. Heavy vehicles flouting rules, regular traffic, and constant movement of pedestrians increase the chances of accidents.

3) Driver Behaviour

- Reportedly, to save fuel on the slope’s descent, some drivers of heavy vehicles shut off their engines, causing brake failure and loss of control.

4) Inadequate Infrastructure

- Inadequate rumble strips, reflectors, and speed enforcement contribute to frequent accidents.

These issues lead to frequent accidents, including major pile-ups, which have resulted in injuries and fatalities.