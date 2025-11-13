 Why Navale Bridge Remains Pune's Most Accident-Prone Stretch
Pune’s Navale Bridge on the Katraj Dehu Road bypass of the Pune-Bengaluru Highway is believed to be the most perilous stretch of road in Pune that has witnessed multiple accidents so far.

Thursday, November 13, 2025
The accident on Thursday, which claimed at least 8 lives and injured over 20 people, has been a reiteration of a similar trend of accidents in the vicinity of the Navale bridge.

Why Accident Prone?

1) Road Design

- It becomes challenging for heavy vehicles to travel the significant slope between the road and the bypass.

2) Heavy Traffic

- The bridge is a busy stretch. Heavy vehicles flouting rules, regular traffic, and constant movement of pedestrians increase the chances of accidents.

3) Driver Behaviour

- Reportedly, to save fuel on the slope’s descent, some drivers of heavy vehicles shut off their engines, causing brake failure and loss of control.

4) Inadequate Infrastructure

- Inadequate rumble strips, reflectors, and speed enforcement contribute to frequent accidents.

These issues lead to frequent accidents, including major pile-ups, which have resulted in injuries and fatalities.

