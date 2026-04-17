Who Was Jitendra Shelke? Ashok Kharat’s Aide Dies In Samruddhi Expressway Crash | Sourced

Nashik: Jitendra Shelke, Vice President of Shivnika Trust and a close aide of controversial godman Ashok Kharat, died in a tragic road accident today on the Mumbai–Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, adding a new layer of mystery to the ongoing investigation into the Kharat case.

Shelke was closely associated with Kharat and played an important role in the functioning of Shivnika Trust. Sources said Kharat also had a financial stake linked to Shelke’s loan. He was reportedly under stress after Kharat’s arrest as the case began to unfold.

Shelke was also said to have played a key role in land deals connected to the trust. After Kharat’s activities came under scrutiny, Shelke, along with Subhash Game, resigned from their posts in Shivnika Sansthan Trust. Their resignations were submitted directly to the Charity Commissioner’s office in Nashik.

Despite his close links to the case, Shelke had not yet been questioned by investigators. His sudden death has now raised serious concerns, as he was considered an important link in the ongoing probe.

According to preliminary information, the accident took place while Shelke was travelling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Shirdi. His car reportedly rammed into a stationary truck on the expressway. The impact was severe, and he died on the spot. His wife and son, who were also in the vehicle, were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment.

While authorities are treating it as a road accident, the exact cause is still under investigation. However, the timing of the incident has triggered sharp reactions. Political leaders and activists have started raising questions, with some even suggesting that the incident “smells like a murder,” though no official confirmation has been made.

Police have said all angles are being examined and have urged the public not to jump to conclusions. Statements of the injured family members will be recorded once their condition improves.

Shelke’s death has now intensified the spotlight on the Ashok Kharat case. With several aspects of the case still under investigation, officials are expected to look deeper into both the accident and the larger network linked to the trust. As of now, authorities informed that only a detailed probe will reveal the truth behind the incident.