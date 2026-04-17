Nashik TCS Case: Pregnant Nida Khan Moves Court for Bail; Hearing Likely Tomorrow | Sourced

Nashik: Nida Khan, the absconding accused believed to be the “mastermind” in the TCS case, has now initiated legal steps to avoid arrest. She has reportedly been on the run for the past three weeks. It has emerged that she is pregnant, and she has filed an anticipatory bail application in the Nashik Road court.



Nida Khan’s name surfaced in a case involving allegations of pressuring young women working in the company to convert to another religion. Police teams have been dispatched to cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Bhiwandi to trace her.

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However, she has not yet been apprehended. There were earlier reports suggesting her presence in Bhiwandi, but they turned out to be unconfirmed. Now, being pregnant, she has applied for bail in the Nashik Road court, with a hearing likely to take place on Saturday.



What Are the Allegations?

According to the police investigation, Nida Khan allegedly targeted young women working at the TCS office in Nashik, brainwashed them, and exerted mental pressure on them to convert to Islam. Authorities believe the case may have wider links, and her arrest could lead to several major revelations.