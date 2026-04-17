Nashik: Ashok Kharat's Aide Jitendra Shelke Dies In Samruddhi Expressway Crash; Raises Questions | Sourced

Nashik: In a shocking incident, Jitendra Shelke, Vice President of Shivnika Trust and a close associate in the Ashok Kharat case, died in a tragic road accident on the Samruddhi Highway. The incident occurred while he was travelling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Shirdi. His wife and son, who were also in the car, were seriously injured.

According to preliminary information, the accident took place when Shelke’s car crashed into a stationary truck on the expressway. The impact was severe, and the vehicle was badly damaged. Authorities said the exact cause of the accident is still being investigated.

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The incident comes at a time when Shivnika Trust has been in the spotlight due to its alleged links to the controversial Ashok Kharat case. The sudden death of Shelke has added a new layer of concern to the ongoing investigation.

Police sources said further details are awaited, and statements from the injured family members will be recorded once their condition stabilises. Officials have not ruled out any angle and are examining all aspects related to the accident.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered discussions in public and political circles. Social activist Vijay Kumbhar, in a post on X, raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding the crash. He said the case appears to be taking a darker turn and called for a thorough and impartial investigation.

NCP- SP leader Rohit Pawar also reacted to the incident, calling Shelke’s death extremely shocking. In his post, he questioned whether the accident could have been orchestrated to prevent other alleged wrongdoings linked to Ashok Kharat from coming to light. He demanded a detailed probe into the accident and stressed that the safety of "bhondu" Kharat must also be ensured, as more revelations could emerge during the investigation.

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While some have termed it a tragic accident, others have questioned whether there could be more to the incident, and how exactly this particular accident occurred remains an unsolved mystery. However, authorities have urged caution and stated that conclusions should only be drawn after a proper probe.

The investigation into both the accident and the larger Ashok Kharat case is currently underway, with officials expected to reveal more details in the coming days.