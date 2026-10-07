Who Is Smita Jadhav? BJP's Pune Graduates' MLC Candidate With DY Patil, Pudhari & Satej Patil Family Links | Sourced

Pune: Dr Smita Yogesh Jadhav is entering electoral politics for the first time after the BJP fielded her from the Pune Division Graduates' constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Council election. An educationist and media executive, Jadhav has held senior positions in the DY Patil education network and is associated with the Pudhari media group. She is also the president of the Pudhari Kasturi Club.

Her candidature has attracted attention because of her family connections. Jadhav comes from the DY Patil family and is married into the Pudhari family. Her maternal uncle is Congress MLC Satej Patil, who is on the opposite side of the political contest. Jadhav formally joined the BJP after the party selected her as its candidate.

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What is Smita Jadhav's background?

Jadhav has spent much of her professional career in education, media and social initiatives. She is currently listed as Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth in Pimpri, Pune. The university also lists her as Secretary of the Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth Society.

She is also listed as a Director of Pudhari Publications Pvt Ltd and Executive Director of Tomato 94.3 FM. She serves as president of the Pudhari Kasturi Club. Her academic background spans several fields. According to Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, she holds a PhD in Education from Savitribai Phule Pune University, an MBA in Financial Management and a BE in Computers from the University of Pune.

The university also states that she completed a leadership training programme at Oxford University. Jadhav's career has largely been outside electoral politics. Her public profile has been built around higher education, media and women's organisations.

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Her DY Patil family connection

Jadhav is the daughter of educationist Dr PD Patil and is part of the DY Patil family. Her grandfather was Dr DY Patil, the educationist and former Governor of Bihar. Her father, PD Patil, is associated with the DY Patil educational institutions in Pimpri.

The family connection also overlaps with her professional career. Jadhav is associated with the DY Patil education network and holds a senior position at its university in Pimpri.

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Her connection with the Pudhari group

Jadhav is married to Dr Yogesh Jadhav, who is associated with the Pudhari media group. She is listed as a Director of Pudhari Publications. Her father-in-law, Dr Pratap Singh Jadhav, is a senior figure associated with the group.

Jadhav has also been associated with the Pudhari group's women's organisation, the Kasturi Club, and serves as its president.

The organisation focuses on women's entrepreneurship, leadership and community activities. Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth says the club has a network of more than 18,000 women.

Congress MLC Satej Patil is her maternal uncle

One of the more unusual aspects of Jadhav's candidature is her family connection with Congress MLC Satej Patil. Patil is her maternal uncle. He is also a prominent Congress leader from Kolhapur and is politically opposed to the BJP.

Jadhav, meanwhile, is contesting the election on a BJP ticket. Patil has said that family relationships and political positions are separate. He has backed the opposition candidate in the election despite his relationship with Jadhav.

The family connection has become a talking point in the campaign, but there is no indication that the two have treated their political positions as a personal family dispute.

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Why did BJP choose Smita Jadhav?

Jadhav was not among the BJP's traditional elected political faces for the constituency. Her selection came after several names were discussed for the Pune Graduates' seat.

BJP state president Ravindra Chavan said the party selected Jadhav and Kaustubh Gawade for the Pune Division Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies, respectively, based on their work and connect with the respective electorates.

Jadhav joined the BJP in Pune in the presence of Chavan, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol and other party leaders.

Her entry into electoral politics comes directly through her selection as the BJP's candidate.

What is she promising graduates?

Jadhav's campaign is focused largely on education, employment and opportunities for young graduates. She has highlighted unemployment, skill development, higher education, startups and incubation centres as key areas.

She has also spoken about creating more opportunities for graduates through entrepreneurship and skill development. Jadhav has described Pune as her "karmabhoomi" and said she has spent around two decades working in education and social initiatives in western Maharashtra.

Her campaign pitch is closely linked to her professional background in education.

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Which constituency is she contesting?

Jadhav is contesting the Pune Division Graduates' constituency for the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Unlike an Assembly constituency, the electorate is made up of eligible registered graduates. The constituency covers Pune, Solapur, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

The 2026 electoral roll has around 3.11 lakh registered graduate voters. Under the Election Commission's rules, voters in a Graduates' constituency must meet specific eligibility conditions, including being a graduate for at least three years before the qualifying date and ordinarily residing in the constituency.

The election is scheduled for Oct 23, with voting from 8 am to 4 pm. Counting is scheduled for Oct 27. The seat is currently held by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLC Arun Lad, whose term ends on Dec 6, 2026.

The contest is still taking shape as the nomination process moves through scrutiny and withdrawal. Harshada Deshmukh of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has emerged as the main opposition-side challenger in reports available so far.

Why her candidature is significant

Jadhav's entry into the election brings together three different parts of her public profile. She has a background in higher education through the DY Patil network. She is also associated with the Pudhari media group and its women's organisation. At the same time, she comes from a family with established political and institutional connections in western Maharashtra.

Her contest also has a family-versus-politics element because her maternal uncle, Congress MLC Satej Patil, is on the opposite political side. But Jadhav herself is a political newcomer. The current contest is her first major entry into electoral politics.

For the BJP, she is being presented primarily through her education-sector experience and connection with graduates and young people. For Jadhav, the election marks a shift from working in education and social initiatives to seeking a place in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.